Burke eyeing ice Tuesday night, Wednesday

On Wednesday, locally based Foothills Action Network forecasts between 0.15 and 0.25 inch of freezing rain for Burke County north of Interstate 40 and 0.05 to 0.15 inches of freezing rain for the portion of Burke south of I-40.

Northeastern McDowell, all of Caldwell and northern Catawba fall into that higher range. The remainders of McDowell and Catawba and the northern portions of Rutherford, Cleveland and Lincoln are in the lower range. The southern portions of Rutherford, Cleveland and Lincoln are forecast to receive trace amounts of ice.

“This shouldn’t become a major ice storm at this time, but there will be some buildup on trees and elevated surfaces,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with Foothills Action Network. “Anyone who needs to commute on Wednesday morning should be aware of conditions early in the morning, but things should improve by noon.”

Foothills Action Network’s forecast calls for scattered power outages in Burke north of I-40 and the rest of the areas in the higher end of the ice forecast, isolated outages in Burke south of I-40 and the other areas in the lower end of the ice forecast, and very few outages in the areas forecast to receive trace amounts of ice.