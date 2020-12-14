Burke eyeing ice Tuesday night, Wednesday

After a warm close to the weekend, Burke County now has an eye on icy conditions Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Tuesday’s sunny, 46-degree conditions are forecast to turn wintry during the nighttime and to linger into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
On Tuesday night, the weather service forecasts a 30% chance of wintry mix, including a chance of snow showers between 3-4 a.m., then a chance of snow showers, freezing rain and sleet afterward. Cloud cover will increase, and the overnight low will be around 30 degrees. The weather service projects new snow and ice accumulation of less than ½ inch.
Wednesday’s forecast shows an 80% chance of wintry mix, including rain showers and freezing rain, and a possible sleet mix. The weather service forecasts that the precipitation will become all rain after 11 a.m. The high temperature will be near 39 degrees.
The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell and Rutherford counties.
“A fast-moving low pressure system will likely bring wintry precipitation late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning,” the outlook reads. “A mixed bag of snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain may be possible, mainly across the North Carolina foothills and northwest Piedmont. A light accumulation will be possible.”
On Wednesday, locally based Foothills Action Network forecasts between 0.15 and 0.25 inch of freezing rain for Burke County north of Interstate 40 and 0.05 to 0.15 inches of freezing rain for the portion of Burke south of I-40.
Northeastern McDowell, all of Caldwell and northern Catawba fall into that higher range. The remainders of McDowell and Catawba and the northern portions of Rutherford, Cleveland and Lincoln are in the lower range. The southern portions of Rutherford, Cleveland and Lincoln are forecast to receive trace amounts of ice.
“This shouldn’t become a major ice storm at this time, but there will be some buildup on trees and elevated surfaces,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster with Foothills Action Network. “Anyone who needs to commute on Wednesday morning should be aware of conditions early in the morning, but things should improve by noon.”
Foothills Action Network’s forecast calls for scattered power outages in Burke north of I-40 and the rest of the areas in the higher end of the ice forecast, isolated outages in Burke south of I-40 and the other areas in the lower end of the ice forecast, and very few outages in the areas forecast to receive trace amounts of ice.
Later in the week, wintry conditions re-enter the National Weather Service’s forecast for Burke County. On Saturday night, it forecasts a 30% chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies and an overnight low temperature of 30. On Sunday, the forecast again carries a 30% chance of rain and snow with mostly sunny skies and a high near 54.
Between now and then, the weather service calls for a 30% chance of rain showers Wednesday night, mainly before 7 p.m., with partly cloudy conditions and a low around 30.
Thursday is forecast as partly sunny with a high near 46, Thursday night as partly cloudy with a low around 25, Friday as sunny with a high near 49, Friday night as partly cloudy with a low around 26, and Saturday as partly sunny with a high near 48.
For a complete forecast from the weather service, visit weather.gov. To see more from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
