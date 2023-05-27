Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A firefighter with Chesterfield Fire Rescue is recovering after he suffered cardiac arrest while responding to a vehicle fire Friday.

The fire department said on its Facebook page that Firefighter David Hart was at the vehicle fire on Bristol Creek Avenue operating the pump when he went into cardiac arrest.

Firefighters on scene immediately began to render aid and used one of the defibrillators they carry on each of the fire trucks to restart Hart’s heart, the post said.

It said a mayday was called and Burke County EMS responded with assistance and transported him to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

On Saturday, Chesterfield Fire Rescue said Hart has undergone procedures to open the blockages in his heart and was awake, oriented and doing well.

“His recovery will take some time, but he is grateful for the prayers for him,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said. “This is an important reminder that early CPR and defibrillation are extremely important in a cardiac arrest and knowing how to do CPR can make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

The department thanked the community for their continued support and other fire departments/emergency responders that offered help, support and prayers.