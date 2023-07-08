Three young Burke County firefighters graduated from the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal High School Firefighter Challenge at the Buncombe County Emergence Services Training Facility on June 23. This week-long training opportunity is open to high school students enrolled in firefighting technology classes through their school's career and technical education department. Students stay in the dormitories at Mars Hill University, and meals are provided by the university cafeteria. Students are bussed back and forth between the training center and Mars Hill each day. The training, which is conducted by OSFM staff, reinforces the skills students have learned in their high school fire academies, and is physically and mentally intense.