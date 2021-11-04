Burke freeze warning issued for Friday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Burke County for Friday morning.
The warning is in effect from 2-10 a.m. In addition to Burke, it applies to the surrounding counties of Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln and McDowell.
The warning, which advises of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees, covers areas including Morganton, Valdese, Hickory, Granite Falls, Nebo, Pleasant Grove and Dysartsville.
“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning reads. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”
A hazardous weather outlook also has been issued to advise that frost and freeze conditions will be possible again on Saturday and Sunday mornings for Burke and other surrounding counties.
According to the NWS forecast for Burke County for Thursday night, patchy fog was expected after 10 p.m. and patchy frost after 11 p.m. Conditions were mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear with an overnight low temperature around 32 degrees.
For Friday, the NWS forecasts areas of frost before 9 a.m. ahead of sunny skies and a high near 56. On Friday night, the forecast includes patchy frost after midnight, partly cloudy conditions and a low around 31.
On Saturday, the weather service’s projection calls for areas of frost before 10 a.m., sunny skies and a high near 56. That night, the NWC forecasts patchy frost after 11 p.m., mostly clear conditions and a low around 32.
Sunday’s NWS forecast calls for areas of frost before 10 a.m., sunny conditions and a high near 65. Sunday night is projected to be mostly clear with a low around 36.
Temperatures then are forecast to warm back up next week with highs near 71 on Monday (overnight low around 38), Tuesday (42) and Wednesday (TBD).
To view a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov.
