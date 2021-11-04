Burke freeze warning issued for Friday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Burke County for Friday morning.

The warning is in effect from 2-10 a.m. In addition to Burke, it applies to the surrounding counties of Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln and McDowell.

The warning, which advises of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees, covers areas including Morganton, Valdese, Hickory, Granite Falls, Nebo, Pleasant Grove and Dysartsville.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning reads. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

A hazardous weather outlook also has been issued to advise that frost and freeze conditions will be possible again on Saturday and Sunday mornings for Burke and other surrounding counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}