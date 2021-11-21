Burke gets help to upgrade 911 system

Burke County is getting some help with its 911 Center software upgrades.

The county will receive $135,303.57 from the North Carolina 911 Fund for its system software acquisition and implementation. Burke is among 12 counties and cities in the state to receive a total of more than $8.45 million in grants from the fund, according to the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.

Margaret Pierce, Burke County finance director, said the grant will help with the planned upgrade to the county’s 911 system. The expense for the upgrade is included in the current county budget. Without the grant, that money would have been paid for with county funds, she said.

She said the amount was the only portion for county communications upgrade that was not eligible to be funded with 911 funds, even though state 911 funds paid for the grant.

In addition to the 12 counties and cities, three statewide projects split $6 million in state 911 funds for improvements to 911 Public Safety Answering Points, radio-and-dispatch equipment upgrades and creation of new PSAPs, according to the department.

The new grant opportunity from the N.C. 911 Board offers $5 million for collaboration among 911 PSAPs.