Burke gets help to upgrade 911 system

Burke County is getting some help with its 911 Center software upgrades.
The county will receive $135,303.57 from the North Carolina 911 Fund for its system software acquisition and implementation. Burke is among 12 counties and cities in the state to receive a total of more than $8.45 million in grants from the fund, according to the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.
Margaret Pierce, Burke County finance director, said the grant will help with the planned upgrade to the county’s 911 system. The expense for the upgrade is included in the current county budget. Without the grant, that money would have been paid for with county funds, she said.
She said the amount was the only portion for county communications upgrade that was not eligible to be funded with 911 funds, even though state 911 funds paid for the grant.
In addition to the 12 counties and cities, three statewide projects split $6 million in state 911 funds for improvements to 911 Public Safety Answering Points, radio-and-dispatch equipment upgrades and creation of new PSAPs, according to the department.
The new grant opportunity from the N.C. 911 Board offers $5 million for collaboration among 911 PSAPs.
“The N.C. 911 Board is pleased to announce this year’s grant awards to enhance the state’s 911 technology to support PSAPs across North Carolina,” L. V. Pokey Harris, executive director of the North Carolina 911 Board, said in a release from the department. “These grants ensure that PSAPs are equipped with the best resources to keep our state’s residents and visitors safe.”
The other 12 counties and cities to receive grants are:
Alleghany County — new 911 facility project, $135,000
Boone Police Department — radio replacement project, $252,565.43
Chowan County — radio system upgrade, $154,037.85
Cleveland County — regional 911 PSAP project, $3,525,591
Onslow County — system software acquisition and implementation, $925,982
Pasquotank-Camden 911 PSAP — radio system upgrade, $331,021.40
Perquimans County — upgraded equipment, $209,107.64
Polk County — new 911 facility project, $2,412,964
Robeson County — radio system upgrade, $ 106,899.99
Watauga County — upgraded equipment, $154,130.86
Wilson County — upgraded equipment, $108,250.50
The statewide projects include:
Orthoimagery System — $3,723,908
Data Analytics — $2,000,000
Interpretive Services Program — $290,000
In addition, the N.C. 911 Board is opening applications for the Priority One Collaboration Grants, which offer $5 million for consolidation and cooperative efforts between PSAPs, according to the department. Learn more about what the Priority One Collaboration Grants cover and how to apply at it.nc.gov/911grants.
The N.C. General Assembly created the 911 Board in 1998 to manage both landline and wireless 911 services in North Carolina, as well as related policies and procedures, and to administer the state’s 911 Fund. The fund is used to support equipment purchases for all 911 PSAPs in the state. The board is housed with the N.C. Department of Information Technology.