Burke gets state grant for sewer to business park

Burke County is getting some help with sewer lines to its business park to make way for its first tenant.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority announced late last week a $377,497 grant award for the county to provide sewer extension at Burke Business Park on Kathy Road. The sewer extension will be for a new 500,000-square-foot facility operated by Unix Packaging LLC, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

“Employers are locating and expanding every day in resilient rural North Carolina, demonstrating their commitment to bolstering our competitive economy,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said in the release. “These infrastructure grants allow us to welcome manufacturers and other businesses to our state, creating a mutually-beneficial relationship between our local communities and a number of innovative companies.”

Burke Development Inc., which typically uses code names for projects until it is ready to be announced, is still referring to the project as “It’s About Time.”

Unix will be the first company to break ground in the business park, which has sat empty for nearly 20 years. The business park is a joint effort with Burke County, the city of Morganton and towns of Valdese, Rutherford College and Drexel.

With its newest location, the company plans to create at least 65 jobs and invest $25.9 million in the overall project, according to the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Sewer lines are installed to the park but not to the area where Unix will be located, Wood said. A contractor will install the new sewer lines and the city of Morganton will provide sewer service to the facility, said Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy.

The state grant requires a 25% local match, said Alan Wood, president and CEO of BDI. The first taxes that are generated by the new investment from Unix at the park will cover the local match, as it will the local match for a grant that mostly paid for a water tank at the business park that was installed two years ago, he said. After the local matches on the two grants are retired, the local government partners will then start sharing in the property tax revenue, Wood said.

Unix, a beverage manufacturing company based in Montebello, California, announced in May 2020 that it was locating a facility in Burke County. It moved into the former Ice River Springs building on Ceramic Tile Drive in Morganton.

The company will keep its manufacturing at the Ceramic Tile Drive location and the business park location will be a distribution facility for Unix, Wood said.

When the company announced it was opening the location on Ceramic Tile Drive, it received a performance-based grant of $500,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, which required a 50% local match.

The $377,497 grant for Burke County was one of three grants the authority approved under the state’s Industrial Development Fund—Utility Account program, along with the town of Holly Ridge and Warren County. The town of Holly Ridge received a $730,000 grant to help with the development of an industrial park and Warren County received a $176,332 grant to extend its water system to serve Heritage Mulch Company, according to the release from Cooper’s office.

The Industrial Development Fund—Utility Account provides grants to local governments located in the 80 most economically distressed counties of the state, which are classified as either Tier 1 or Tier 2. Funds can be used for publicly owned infrastructure projects that are expected to result in new job creation, according to the release.