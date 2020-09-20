Burke girl brings home crown from national pageant

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Addley Dowdle took a little bit of sass and sugar with her to Tennessee to bring home a crown in a national pageant.
Dowdle, who was 3-years-old at the time of the pageant, first won a Wee Miss Coastal Carolina title in a state preliminary last month.
On Sept. 12, she went on to participate in Miss Spectacular America where she claimed the title of Wee Miss Spectacular America.
“I have never seen such determination in a child before,” said Jennifer Dowdle, Addley’s mom. “When she won that title last month, I told her that we would be going to nationals and she knew that was a big title … she set a goal and she worked every day. It was not forced, she would come up to me and say ‘Mom, I want to practice. Will you help me?’”
Addley, who is celebrating her fourth birthday today, has been doing pageants since she was 7-months-old when her mom entered her in one just for fun.
“We were living in McDowell County at the time,” Dowdle said. “They had a doughnut festival and they had a pageant that went along with it … that was her first title was doughnut queen when she was 7-months-old. From there it’s just been one pageant after another.”
She’s won a slew of state and regional pageants, but this is the biggest title Addley has ever won, Jennifer said.
The title comes with a platform that Addley will be advocating for through the year. "Santa with a Crown" has Addley aiming to collect presents to make sure underprivileged families have a good Christmas.
The News Herald got an exclusive interview with hard-working Addley Dowdle, who talked a little bit about all of the hard work she put into preparing for the pageant.
“I had to make turns … I did my pretty feet,” Addley said. “I [blew] sugars and I walked off stage. I had sass.”
It’s a lot to remember, but Addley said she’s proud of herself for her accomplishment – and she’s not the only one.
“As her mom, I’m very proud anyways, regardless of what she does,” Jennifer said. “But her determination is what’s really, really, really made me proud.”
Anyone interested in donating to Santa with a Crown can email Jennifer at raisingarrows302001@gmail.com.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.