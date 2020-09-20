Burke girl brings home crown from national pageant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Addley Dowdle took a little bit of sass and sugar with her to Tennessee to bring home a crown in a national pageant.

Dowdle, who was 3-years-old at the time of the pageant, first won a Wee Miss Coastal Carolina title in a state preliminary last month.

On Sept. 12, she went on to participate in Miss Spectacular America where she claimed the title of Wee Miss Spectacular America.

“I have never seen such determination in a child before,” said Jennifer Dowdle, Addley’s mom. “When she won that title last month, I told her that we would be going to nationals and she knew that was a big title … she set a goal and she worked every day. It was not forced, she would come up to me and say ‘Mom, I want to practice. Will you help me?’”

Addley, who is celebrating her fourth birthday today, has been doing pageants since she was 7-months-old when her mom entered her in one just for fun.

“We were living in McDowell County at the time,” Dowdle said. “They had a doughnut festival and they had a pageant that went along with it … that was her first title was doughnut queen when she was 7-months-old. From there it’s just been one pageant after another.”