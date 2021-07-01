Burke health department leaders feted at retirement

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s bittersweet, but I feel good,” Rebecca said at the celebration.

She plans to enjoy her retirement going on cruises and road trips, some of which will be trips to see their sons.

Lisa Moore first joined the Burke County Health Department in December 1989 as a public health education specialist trainee. She left the department in 1994 to work for Catawba County Public Health but came back to the Burke health department in 2004.

Charles Moore, Lisa’s husband, said he’s happy for his wife and she will get to do what she wants to do. He plans to let her relax, which he says she’s good at, before he will ask her for some help around the house.

But Lisa already has her own list of things she plans to tackle.

She said she’s heading home to take care of projects at her house and her mother’s house, and she plans to take some cruises.

“The people,” she said when ask what she will miss most about her job. What she won’t miss is getting up early to be at work by 8 a.m., she won’t miss staying late and she won’t miss working weekends.