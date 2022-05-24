Burke health department releases info on monkeypox

Burke County Public Health is aware of the cases of monkeypox that are currently present in the U.S.

At this time we are being cautious, but there is no immediate cause for concern. Monkeypox cases in the U.S. are very rare and do not naturally occur in the U.S.

There are no cases of monkeypox in North Carolina at this time. Signs and symptoms of monkeypox are:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Within one to three days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

Transmission of the monkeypox virus occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, human or materials contaminated with the virus. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth).

Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required. Other human-to-human methods of transmission include direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens.

At this time, the Center for Disease Control is urging health care providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox, regardless if they have travel or specific risk factors for monkeypox and regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

If you suspect you have contracted the monkeypox virus, contact your health care provider.

For more information on the monkeypox virus, visit www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/about.html.