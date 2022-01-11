Burke health department releases new COVID-19 guidance

COVID-19 is surging in Burke County and across the state, with the county seeing more than 500 new cases over the weekend.
On Monday, the Burke County Health Department saw 564 new cases since Friday, reporting 1,589 active cases, up from 1,025 active cases on Friday, with a 24.53% positivity rate.
In a release, the health department said, “Burke County community we need your help in slowing the spread of this virus. You can help by several different ways: getting your COVID vaccine and booster dose if eligible, wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth to help protect you and others, stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live with you, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, washing hands with soap and water, and using hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday — 16 unvaccinated — with four of them in the intensive care unit, all of whom are unvaccinated. The health care system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital had 331 patients on Tuesday, it reported.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,705 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 30.5% Tuesday, and 3,991 people across the state who were hospitalized. The state also reported there have been 19,706 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020.
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
Stay home for five days.
If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
Testing
Currently, the health department is only able to provide PCR COVID-19 tests. Rapid antigen testing kits are still on back order through the state, it said in a release Monday. The department said it will notify the public when those kits come in. Due to the high influx of testing at this time, tests that are sent off to the state lab can expect a three to five business day turnaround.
The health department is conducting testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8-11 a.m. and as needed in the afternoon on Fridays, Moore said.
Due to increased testing needs across the county, UNC Health Blue Ridge is now requiring appointments for COVID-19 testing and has opened a testing clinic at the Valdese Express Care.
The Express Care is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sundays.
To make an appointment, go to uncbr.org/test or call 828-580-7387.
The health care system is asking that people not go to the emergency room or other urgent care locations for testing.
“This allows UNC Health Blue Ridge to fill the needs of other patients while still serving the needs of those with COIVD symptoms,” a hospital spokesperson said.
To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/gettested.
Vaccines
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Burke County’s population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus is at 47% and the population of those who have had at least one does of the vaccine is at 50%.
The CDC has recommended Pfizer booster doses for children 12 to 15 years old and a third dose of Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old who have compromised immune systems, the department said.
The wait time for boosters for anyone who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations has been reduced from six months to five months. People who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive their booster in six months. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive their booster two months after their vaccination, the department said.
The Burke County Health Department is encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well as those who are due a booster dose, to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location.
The health department is encouraging the public to “layer up” this winter by getting COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays. The department also will be offering a flu vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.