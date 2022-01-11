Burke health department releases new COVID-19 guidance

The Express Care is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sundays.

To make an appointment, go to uncbr.org/test or call 828-580-7387.

The health care system is asking that people not go to the emergency room or other urgent care locations for testing.

“This allows UNC Health Blue Ridge to fill the needs of other patients while still serving the needs of those with COIVD symptoms,” a hospital spokesperson said.

To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/gettested.

Vaccines

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Burke County’s population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus is at 47% and the population of those who have had at least one does of the vaccine is at 50%.

The CDC has recommended Pfizer booster doses for children 12 to 15 years old and a third dose of Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old who have compromised immune systems, the department said.