Burke health department requiring staff be vaccinated against COVID

As COVID-19 cases have gone up dramatically across the nation, businesses and government entities are requiring their employees to get vaccinated, and the Burke County Health Department was added to that list this week.
The health department will require its 48 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid exemption by Sept. 30.
The Burke County Board of Health approved the policy on Wednesday.
The policy says that many of its employees have already received the vaccine.
As for how many of them are vaccinated, Danny Scalise, director of the health department, said he doesn’t know because they didn’t conduct a survey to find out.
The policy says staff of the health department must provide the documentation of compliance by Sept. 30. The policy does leave room for medical and religious exemptions. However, those who receive exemptions must wear a mask indoor county facilities at all times, in vehicles when traveling with other employees and outdoors when in large gatherings or unable to physically distance from others.
“As public health professionals, it is imperative for the local public health agency to set an example for our community by following the science and implementing evidence-based recommendations to help protect the staff and the clients BCHD serves from further impact of this virus,” the policy says.
After months of declining cases, the county and state have seen cases of COVID-19 rapidly climb in less than a month.
“I just told the school board the other night, the best thing they can do is get vaccinated,” Scalise said. “Every major health care organization in North Carolina has done this, and we need to protect the people that come in here.”
He said the patients that come to the health department oftentimes are very vulnerable, including young women who are pregnant.
“So we want to make sure that they are as protected as can be,” Scalise said.
Scalise said it appears that Mecklenburg County Health Department is currently the only other health department in the state requiring the vaccine.
A lot of the major hospital systems in the state have said they will require employees to be vaccinated against the virus, including Atrium Health, UNC Health and Novant Health, but Carolinas Health Care System Blue Ridge in Morganton isn’t one of them. The state also is requiring its employees to be vaccinated.
It’s not just health care and government entities requiring the vaccine. Major employers such as Walmart, Tyson Foods, Disney and multiple airlines are as well.