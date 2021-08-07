Burke health department requiring staff be vaccinated against COVID

As COVID-19 cases have gone up dramatically across the nation, businesses and government entities are requiring their employees to get vaccinated, and the Burke County Health Department was added to that list this week.

The health department will require its 48 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid exemption by Sept. 30.

The Burke County Board of Health approved the policy on Wednesday.

The policy says that many of its employees have already received the vaccine.

As for how many of them are vaccinated, Danny Scalise, director of the health department, said he doesn’t know because they didn’t conduct a survey to find out.

The policy says staff of the health department must provide the documentation of compliance by Sept. 30. The policy does leave room for medical and religious exemptions. However, those who receive exemptions must wear a mask indoor county facilities at all times, in vehicles when traveling with other employees and outdoors when in large gatherings or unable to physically distance from others.

