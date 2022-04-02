Burke health department to end COVID-19 briefings

Burke County saw 32 new cases of COVID-19 added this week, and because of the decrease of cases, the Burke County Health Department will stop sending out media briefings on the virus each week.

Friday was its last briefing, the department said.

“Currently, we feel it is a step in the right direction to discontinue the COVID media briefings,” the department’s briefing said.

As of Friday, the county had 132 active cases of the virus.

“Our county continues to remain in a low rate of community transmission,” the health department briefing said.

The omicron and delta variants have been the most dominant in North Carolina until the end of last year. Then the omicron BA.1 variant became dominant and remains so, but the omicron BA.2 variant has been on the rise in the last month, data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says.

Of the new cases reported in the state, 4% of them were the BA.2 variant during the week ending March 5, rising to 19% of new cases during the week ending March 12. That number dropped to 17% of new cases during the week ending March 19, the department’s data says.

“We are keeping a close eye on the BA.2 omicron variant,” the briefing said. “If things start to regress, we will resume sending out briefings.”

The health department will continue to offer COVID-19 testing from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. Friday, and as need in the afternoon, the department said.

The health department, at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, also offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the department’s public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.