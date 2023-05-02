Burke County Public Health Director Danny Scalise was one of 28 county leaders across the U.S. selected for a two-day peer exchange on fighting opioid abuse. The conference was held in Durham, with visits to Granville and Vance counties, and hosted by the National Association of Counties (NACo), in partnership with Vital Strategies, according to Scalise and a release from NACo and the Burke County Health Department.

The meeting marks the first of two in-person meetings this year for the county leaders named to NACo’s Opioid Solutions Leadership Network. The Opioid Solutions Leadership Network assists counties in effectively investing opioid settlement funds to save lives and address the needs of people with substance use disorders, the release said.

Scalise said it was a chance for he and the other participants to learn from each other and from some of the experts with NACo.

“Being able to connect with people all across the country, I think, is what’s going to help us here,” he said.

Scalise said he was able to connect and network with people working in the field, as well as peers and others. One of the people he met is a researcher in the Bloomberg Overdose Prevention Initiative at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who is originally from North Carolina and who knows Morganton, Scalise said.

“That kind of network is so valuable, especially to a place like us,” Scalise said.

One of his peers he met is the director and the health officer for Baltimore.

“Having people that can help is just as extremely valuable to people in a position like mine,” Scalise said.

And it didn’t cost Burke County anything. NACo picked up the cost of travel, accommodations and meals for Scalise and the other participants, he said.

Through events like the peer exchange, the network provides a platform for county leaders to share knowledge and examine potential solutions to achieve local goals, the release said.

“Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime. This settlement can make a great difference in Burke County, but we must be mindful of the limits and use the funds to build a sustainable program” Scalise said.

The release said the peer exchange focused on three primary themes:

Delivering evidence-based treatment in rural communities

Coordinating services to create a comprehensive system of care, and

Utilizing opioid settlement funds to implement sustainable improvements.

Participants engaged with national thought leaders and local practitioners. With a vision toward efficient investment of settlement resources, participants discussed pathways to overcome obstacles and pursue new opportunities.

Scalise said they went to Granville and Vance counties and talked with law enforcement, social workers and county leaders to see what is going on there to combat addiction.

Burke County was one of numerous counties and cities in the nation to file a lawsuit and win against manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers. Of the $26 billion settlement, the state received $750 million. Burke County is expected to receive more than $13 million over an 18-year period from the lawsuit settlement. The county also recently joined a second-wave opioid lawsuit and settlement that could see another $11 million to $13 million for Burke, according to officials. The second wave of the lawsuit is against Walgreens, CVS, Allergan, Teva and Walmart.

Burke County officials have plans to renovate the former Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility for a long-term rehabilitation center. The county received $3.25 million from the state for the renovations.

Overdoses deaths in North Carolina rose 22% in North Carolina in 2021, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said earlier this year.

For more information about the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network, visit https://bit.ly/41QbtWH. To visit NACo’s Opioid Solutions Center, visit https://bit.ly/428bULK.