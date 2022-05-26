Burke health director receives award for pandemic work

Danny Scalise, director of the Burke County Health Department, was awarded the 2022 Ron H. Levine Public Health Award at the annual North Carolina Public Health Leader’s Conference on May 19 in Raleigh.

Scalise was recognized for his hard work and dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ron Levine Legacy Award is a prestigious award named for former North Carolina State Health director Dr. Ron Levine. Since 2004, 28 individuals have been similarly honored for their distinguished efforts to improve our public health system, expand the scope or capacity of public health services, or build new and lasting partnerships.

“Its quite an honor to receive this award, though it isn’t just me,” Scalise told The News Herald. “I have a great team. It validates so much of work we are doing at the Health Department, and I feel blessed to serve the people of Burke County.”

In addition to being the public health director in Burke County, Scalise leads a PHAB and North Carolina Accredited Health Department and is an adjunct professor of health policy at the West Virginia University School of Public Health. He was previously the executive director and chief lobbyist of the West Virginia State Medical Association and its subsidiary organizations. He is a passionate advocate for public health.

“Our public health directors served as the backbone of the COVID-19 response and they continue to be the frontline defenders for the health and well-being of everyone in their communities,” said Beth Lovette, deputy director and section chief, local community support with North Carolina Division of Public Health. “They are all so deserving of this award, and their dedication and commitment to their residents is an example for us all.”

The Burke County Board of Health hired Scalise last June and he took the helm in July after the retirement of longtime director Rebecca McLeod.

In addition to his work with the West Virginia State Medical Association, Scalise served as health administrator for the Fayette County Health Department in West Virginia. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management/Economics from West Virginia Institute of Technology, a Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Health (health policy) from West Virginia University, as well as several professional certifications.