Burke health reports another COVID-19 death

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
On Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported the 166th COVID-19-related death. The person was in their 40s and was not hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the department said in a release. The state has reported a total of 13,292 people have died due to the virus.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to report another COVID death,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the health department. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual.”
McLeod said in addition to a vaccine, it is important for people to keep up the preventive measures with the three W’s — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands often — to help slow the spread of this virus.
“We still encourage as many residents as possible to consider taking the safe and effective vaccines available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community,” McLeod said. “We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any COVID-like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.
The health department also reported 15 new cases of the virus for a total of 10,345 cases Monday, up from 10,330 total cases Friday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard typically lags behind health department briefings. On Monday, it was only reporting a total of 10,340 cases with 123 active ones and six people hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard was reporting seven virus patients Monday, with four of them in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also reported 13 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.
Carolinas HealthCare posted on its Facebook page Monday that there are openings Friday for first-dose vaccination appointments at East Burke Middle and Liberty Middle schools for any students who missed the first vaccine clinic and still need to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Students should register at burkecoschools.rsvpify.com.
Students who received their first dose May 27 will not need to register again, Carolinas HealthCare said.
As of Monday, 51% of the state’s adult population had been fully vaccinated against the virus and 54% of adults have had at least one dose of a vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
In Burke County, 33% of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 36% have received at least one dose, the department said.
A vaccine clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday for first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine at Valdese Weavers, according to information from the Burke County Health Department. This clinic will be drive-thru, and appointments can be scheduled at myspot.nc.gov. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Vaccine locations
Other locations in Burke County offering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
Walmart Pharmacy in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center is offering the Moderna vaccine and will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it is re-released to the public. Visit walmart.com/covidvaccine or call 828-433-8086. People are asked to bring their insurance card if they have it, but the vaccine is free.
CVS Pharmacies in Rutherford College (call 828-874-2119) or Morganton (call 828-437-3141) or visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
Ingles Pharmacy at the store on Carbon City Road in Morganton. Visit ingles-markets.com/pharmacy/pg1/pharmacy-sub/vaccinations.
Morganton Drug. Visit morgantondrug.com or call 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy. Visit burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy. Visit bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Burke Primary Care in Morganton — Call 828-437-4211
Cannon Pharmacy in Morganton — Call 828-433-5120
Rock Drug Store in Valdese — Call 828-879-9812
Drexel Discount Drug in Drexel — Call 828-433-6777
Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton — Call 828-212-4185
High Country Community Health-East Burke in Connelly Spring — Call 828-874-2061
High Country Community Health-Burke in Morganton — Call 828-608-0800
Morganton Drug, Inc. in Morganton — Call 828-433-6353
Bio Medical Applications of North Carolina Inc. BMA of Burke County for clients only
To schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine, go to myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties. Those who have trouble with scheduling or who do not have access to a computer, contact the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with the operator for assistance.