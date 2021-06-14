Burke health reports another COVID-19 death

The county COVID-19 dashboard typically lags behind health department briefings. On Monday, it was only reporting a total of 10,340 cases with 123 active ones and six people hospitalized.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard was reporting seven virus patients Monday, with four of them in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also reported 13 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital.

Carolinas HealthCare posted on its Facebook page Monday that there are openings Friday for first-dose vaccination appointments at East Burke Middle and Liberty Middle schools for any students who missed the first vaccine clinic and still need to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Students should register at burkecoschools.rsvpify.com.

Students who received their first dose May 27 will not need to register again, Carolinas HealthCare said.

As of Monday, 51% of the state’s adult population had been fully vaccinated against the virus and 54% of adults have had at least one dose of a vaccine, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

In Burke County, 33% of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 36% have received at least one dose, the department said.