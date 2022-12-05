Burke Hmong students celebrate heritage

Hmong students at two Burke County high schools set aside the Monday and Tuesday leading up to Thanksgiving break to celebrate and introduce their peers to their history, heritage and traditions.

Freedom and East Burke high schools held their first ever Hmong New Year celebrations on Nov. 22 and 23, respectively. The all-day events included traditional dress, dance, food, games and art, including a Hmong story cloth. Story cloths are elaborate embroideries offering a fresh twist on the people’s rich history of storytelling. These pieces are often used to pass down history and tradition to younger generations.

The celebrations also featured a presentation on Hmong heritage and history from Tea Yang, values and culture manager at The Industrial Commons.

According to Yang, Hmong people were dedicated U.S. allies in the Laos theater of the Vietnam War and immigrated to America after the military withdraw at the end of the war, which forced many to flee their homes. North Carolina is home to the fourth largest Hmong population in the United States and many live in Western North Carolina.

In addition to the history of the Hmong people, Yang also shared her personal story, telling students about her family’s escape from Laos when she was a child.

The celebrations were a collaboration between TOSS, a program of The Industrial Commons, Burke County Public Schools’ art teachers and BCPS International Clubs, and hundreds of students from both schools were able to participate in some of the day’s festivities.

A massive gathering

According to Yang, the school celebrations were held in advance of a much larger four-day celebration taking place at Southeast Puav Pheej in Newton. Held every year over the Thanksgiving break, the 18 Hmong clans’ annual gathering is an opportunity for thousands of Hmong people from across North Carolina and other states to come together and celebrate the new year. It is a tradition that dates back centuries.

“The celebration welcomes in the new year, marks the end of the harvest season, gives thanks to ancestors and provides a time and space for courtship among unmarried men and women,” Yang said.

Lynda Lor, a long-time Burke County resident, said the new year is a lot like a harvest festival.

“It’s all agricultural in the traditional Hmong way of living back in Laos,” she said. “This is the time they’re done harvesting, so this was the time they got to rest and enjoy something together.”

For this year’s celebration, the fields at Southeast Puav Pheej were transformed into a massive gathering space. At the top of the hill, near the giant makeshift parking lot, vendors crowded in, selling everything from traditional Hmong dishes and exotic fruits to traditional clothing, accessories and supplies.

A short walk down the hill revealed a huge open athletic space. There, soccer, flag football and volleyball teams competed in tournaments, while others reconnected with family and friends or started new relationships around music or a game of Pov Pob, a traditional Hmong ball toss game.

“Ball toss is just an activity played by partners or friends,” said East Burke student Chia Lor. “It’s also mainly for love interests — similar to courtship. You spend time getting to know one another.”

The whole festival is geared toward giving Hmong people the opportunity to see extended family members from other parts of the country and reconnect with their cultural heritage. Celebrations in different states are even staggered to allow people to experience the event more than once.

Back to your roots

Students at both high schools wanted to introduce the same spirit of reconnecting with their cultural heritage into their school celebrations. While the event was an opportunity for Hmong students to introduce their traditions and culture to their peers, many said it was also a valuable learning experience for them.

“Before the event, I wasn’t really in touch with my culture,” said Nasuda Yang. “Especially Tea, and her story, she taught us a lot — the whole history about Laos and how she came here, that taught me a lot.”

The same was true at Freedom.

“We didn’t really know our past,” said Freedom student Nathan Lee. “We only know our past because of our grandparents … it’s good to educate ourselves — teach history that has kind of been lost.”

As a Hispanic-American student, Ashley Medina understands the pressures many of her Hmong peers face around staying connected to their cultural heritage.

“It’s hard because there are people who say, ‘you’re here, why are you so into your culture?’” she said.

Yang said Nasuda, Lee and Medina’s experiences are very common among Hmong students and other children and grandchildren of immigrants living in the U.S. She said it is even something she has wrestled with herself.

“Throughout my K-12 time as a student, only one history teacher mentioned the Hmong and the Secret War during the Vietnam section,” she said.

Yang said she was proud of the students for helping to organize a day to embrace and share their cultural heritage.

“I was thrilled to see them embrace their cultural identity and to wear traditional clothes proudly,” Yang said.

As for why Medina chooses to embrace her own cultural heritage and help organize events like the Hmong New Year celebration to support others, she said, “Because it’s beautiful. Each culture is beautiful … and I feel like we should appreciate every single culture.”