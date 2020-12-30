Burke in for 1-3 inches of rain on holiday weekend

Burke County is looking at rainfall amounts totaling 1 to 3 inches for the New Year’s weekend, according to projections from locally-based Foothills Action Network.

A forecast map provided by FAN shows the possibility of 1 to 2 inches from Wednesday night through Friday night for the majority of Burke and 1.5 to 3 inches of rain for the southern portion of the county.

All of Caldwell and Alexander counties and most of McDowell, Catawba and Lincoln counties also fall into the 1-2 inches range, while southern McDowell, southwestern Catawba, northwestern Lincoln and the entirety of Cleveland and Rutherford counties are in the 1.5 to 3 inches portion of the forecast.

The forecast is a culmination of models that FAN weather forecaster Dan Crawley described as “aggressive” in terms of rain amounts, and the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the event that includes Burke.

“Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of the southern Appalachians (from) Thursday night through Friday,” the outlook reads. “Localized flooding of streams and poor drainage areas is possible, as is minor flooding of main stem rivers.”