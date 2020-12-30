 Skip to main content
Burke in for 1-3 inches of rain on holiday weekend
Burke County is looking at rainfall amounts totaling 1 to 3 inches for the New Year’s weekend, according to projections from locally-based Foothills Action Network.

A forecast map provided by FAN shows the possibility of 1 to 2 inches from Wednesday night through Friday night for the majority of Burke and 1.5 to 3 inches of rain for the southern portion of the county.

All of Caldwell and Alexander counties and most of McDowell, Catawba and Lincoln counties also fall into the 1-2 inches range, while southern McDowell, southwestern Catawba, northwestern Lincoln and the entirety of Cleveland and Rutherford counties are in the 1.5 to 3 inches portion of the forecast.

The forecast is a culmination of models that FAN weather forecaster Dan Crawley described as “aggressive” in terms of rain amounts, and the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the event that includes Burke.

“Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of the southern Appalachians (from) Thursday night through Friday,” the outlook reads. “Localized flooding of streams and poor drainage areas is possible, as is minor flooding of main stem rivers.”

The weather service forecast for Burke on Thursday calls for a 40% chance of rain showers between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., then rain after 3 p.m. There will be areas of fog before noon. New rainfall of less than 1/10 inch is possible. On Thursday night, the forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain before 1 a.m., then rain showers after that. New rainfall amounts between ½ inch and ¾ inch are possible.

On Friday, the NWS forecasts a 90% chance of rain showers, including heavy rain at times. On Friday night, rain showers and heavy rain are likely with a 70% chance before 1 a.m., then a 30% chance after that.

Temperatures are forecast to hover between the high 40s and the high 50s throughout the rain.

For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.

Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.

