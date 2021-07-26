Burke in for sweltering heat later this week

The dog days of summer will be especially hot this week, with temperatures expected to be almost 10 degrees higher than normal.

Temperatures are expected to stay around 90 degrees Tuesday, about normal for this time of year, but start to spike Wednesday with a high of 95 degrees anticipated, said Doug Outlaw, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Things won’t be looking much better Thursday when temperatures climb up to 97 degrees, Outlaw said, then back down to 94 degrees Friday.

“The upper level ridge that has been giving the western states such high temperatures is going to be nudging into our area for those three days,” Outlaw said.

The humidity is expected to range from the upper-30s to mid-40s from Wednesday through Friday, Outlaw said. Unlike the Monday storms that rolled through some of Burke County to cool things off a smidge, the chance of rain is practically non-existent Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak cold front will push temps back down to 90 degrees Saturday, Outlaw said, with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible Friday night as the system moves into the area.