Burke in low level COVID-19 spread

Burke County is back to a low level of community spread of COVID-19 since it was identified at a high level at the end of September.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends staying up to date on vaccination against the virus, getting tested and wearing a mask if having symptoms, test positive or are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The Burke County Health Department reported 44 active cases of the virus on Wednesday, with a total of 30,227 cumulative cases since the first case was reported in March 2020. On Sept. 30, the health department reported 30,047 cumulative cases, meaning 180 new cases were reported. That doesn’t account for home testing for the virus that goes unreported.

Burke County also has lost 363 residents due to the virus.

With the holidays and winter just around the corner, the health department has some tips for staying healthy.

Chae Moore, public information officer the Burke County Health Department, said as people consume more sweet treats and are indoors more and less active, the immune system is impacted.

Moore said people should:

Limit processed sugar intake

Get enough sleep

Stay hydrated and drink water

Keep stress levels as low as possible

Strive for at least 30 minutes of physical activity in your day

Get outdoors when you can

To keep viruses such as COVID-19 and flu at bay:

Stay home if you're not feeling well

Practice good hand washing hygiene

Cough/sneeze into the bend of your arm

Get you flu vaccine and COVID boosters when eligible

Last week, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services renewed its COVID-19 public health emergency that was originally declared in January 2020.

For people wanting to get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health department is offering the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster dose. The booster dose protects against the original coronavirus strain as well as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are currently the most prominent strains in the U.S.

Those receiving the Moderna bivalent booster must be at least 18 years old and those receiving the Pfizer BioNTech bivalent booster must be at least 12 years old.

People can’t receive the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster dose until at least two months have passed after completing their initial series of the vaccine. If someone has received their initial series along with previous booster dose(s) they must still wait at least two months before receiving their bivalent booster dose, the health department has said.

The Burke County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccines every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call the department at 828-764-9150.