Burke jobless rate dips in November

resume generic pic

Many manufacturing companies in Burke County have job openings.

After rising slightly in October, Burke County’s jobless rate fell in November.

The county’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in November, down from 3.8% in October, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. While the county’s rate decreased, it remained higher than it was a year ago in November 2021, when it was at 3.4%, department figures show.

The county was one of 92 counties in the state that experienced a decrease in November.

With the rate at 3.6% and 40,153 people in the labor force in Burke County, that means 1,435 of them are unemployed.

And just like Burke County, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw its rate decrease to 3.6% in November, down from 3.8% in October.

With 171,690 people in the labor force, that means 6,121 people in the metro area are unemployed, according to commerce department figures.

For anyone in Burke County or the Unifour area looking for a job, numerous ones are posted on www.ncworks.gov.

Multiple manufacturers such as Continental AG, Leviton Manufacturing, Bimbo Bakeries and Vanguard Furniture Company are looking for workers.

The same is true for the food and retail sectors in Burke County. Arby’s Restaurant Group, Carrols Corporation (Burger King), McDonald’s Corporation, Pizza Hut, Sonic Corporation, Taco Bell, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Food Lion and Ingles Markets all have various jobs available.

The one employer in Burke County who continues to have a large number of jobs open is UNC Health Blue Ridge.

The health care system has 217 jobs posted with NC Works.

In addition to looking for physicians and nurses, some of the open jobs include in the areas of pulmonary/critical care, radiology, patient safety attendant, registrar, surgery tech, sterile processing tech, phlebotomy and guest relations coordinator.

The state’s unemployment for December is scheduled to be released Jan. 24.

Longtime employees retire in 2022

In the final installment of The News Herald’s series on retirees from 2022, the newspaper is taking a look back on several longtime employees …

