Burke jobless rate dips in October

Burke County saw its unemployment rate dip slightly in October.

The county’s rate fell to 3.3% in October, down from 3.5% in September, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. It was one of 83 counties in the state that experienced a rate decrease in October.

With a work force of 41,172, that means 1,367 people are out of work in Burke County.

The county’s rate in October 2020 was 5.9%, according to the state commerce department.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw a slight drop in its unemployment rate, falling to 3.4% in October, down from 3.5% in September. Of the 175,635 people in the work force in the metro area, 5,956 of them are out of work, according to commerce department figures.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The unemployment rate in the metro area a year ago was 6.2%, the department figures showed.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area saw a lot of jobs added from September to October.