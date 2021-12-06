Burke jobless rate dips in October

Burke County saw its unemployment rate dip slightly in October.
The county’s rate fell to 3.3% in October, down from 3.5% in September, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. It was one of 83 counties in the state that experienced a rate decrease in October.
With a work force of 41,172, that means 1,367 people are out of work in Burke County.
The county’s rate in October 2020 was 5.9%, according to the state commerce department.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw a slight drop in its unemployment rate, falling to 3.4% in October, down from 3.5% in September. Of the 175,635 people in the work force in the metro area, 5,956 of them are out of work, according to commerce department figures.
The unemployment rate in the metro area a year ago was 6.2%, the department figures showed.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area saw a lot of jobs added from September to October.
The manufacturing job sector saw the largest gains, with 700 jobs added, and the government sector added 400 jobs, while the trade, transportation and utilities sector added 300 jobs over the period. The professional and business services sector added 200 jobs, while the education and health services sector and the mining, logging and construction sector each gained 100 jobs.
The leisure and hospitality sector lost 200 jobs during the period, according to the commerce department.
For those still looking for work, there are plenty of jobs available in Burke County. NC Works, the job site for the state, shows job openings in manufacturing, retail, food, health care, education and even tree service.
To search the jobs available in the area, visit www.ncworks.gov.
The state unemployment update for November will be released on Friday, Dec. 17.