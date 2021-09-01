Burke jobless rate falls in July

Burke County’s jobless rate fell slightly in July.
The rate dropped to 4.2% in July, down from 4.6% in June, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. That is more than 4% less than the same time last year after unemployment shot up due to lockdowns due to COVID-19.
That means that of the 40,791 in the labor force in Burke County, 1,733 are out of work.
The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw a drop in its unemployment rate in July, falling to 4.3%, down from 4.7% in June. With a rate of 4.3%, that means 7,519 people are out of work.
While the metro area’s unemployment fell in July, jobs were lost in several to the job sectors in the area. The government sector lost 1,400 jobs in July, while the professional and business services sector and the trade, transportation and utilities sector each lost 300 jobs over the period.
But it wasn’t all losses. The manufacturing sector and the leisure and hospitality sector each gained 100 jobs.
For those looking for work, there are numerous jobs to be had in Burke County, including in health care, food service, manufacturing and education.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has nearly 400 job openings, including guest services, switchboard, respiratory care, phlebotomist, secretary and nurses, among others.
Cracker Barrel in Morganton has 18 job openings, Continental Automotive in Morganton has 62 openings, Food Lion has 77 openings throughout Burke County, Rural King Supply has 18 openings, Bimbo Bakeries in Valdese has 28 openings and Burke County Public Schools has 33 openings.
The search for a job, visit ncworks.gov.
The state unemployment update for August is scheduled to be released Friday, Sept. 17.