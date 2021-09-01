Burke jobless rate falls in July

Burke County’s jobless rate fell slightly in July.

The rate dropped to 4.2% in July, down from 4.6% in June, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. That is more than 4% less than the same time last year after unemployment shot up due to lockdowns due to COVID-19.

That means that of the 40,791 in the labor force in Burke County, 1,733 are out of work.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw a drop in its unemployment rate in July, falling to 4.3%, down from 4.7% in June. With a rate of 4.3%, that means 7,519 people are out of work.

While the metro area’s unemployment fell in July, jobs were lost in several to the job sectors in the area. The government sector lost 1,400 jobs in July, while the professional and business services sector and the trade, transportation and utilities sector each lost 300 jobs over the period.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But it wasn’t all losses. The manufacturing sector and the leisure and hospitality sector each gained 100 jobs.

For those looking for work, there are numerous jobs to be had in Burke County, including in health care, food service, manufacturing and education.