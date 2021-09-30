Burke jobless rate falls slightly in August

Burke County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in August, and plenty of employers are still looking for workers in the area.

The county’s jobless rate fell to 4.1% in August, down from 4.2% in July, according to data this week from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With a labor force of 40,826, August’s unemployment rate in Burke County means 1,658 are out of work.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw its unemployment rate fall to 4.1% in August, down from 4.3% in July. And with a labor force of 174,193 workers in the area, 7,196 workers are looking for jobs.

The metro area gained 2,100 in the Government sector and 300 jobs in the Professional & Business Services sector, along with 200 jobs in the Manufacturing sector, according to information from the commerce department.

But the metro area also had some losses.

The Trade, Transportation & Utilities sector and the Leisure & Hospitality sector each lost 300 jobs over the period, and 100 jobs were lost in the sector the department identifies as Other Services.