Burke jobless rate falls slightly

After slightly increasing in February, Burke County saw its unemployment rate dip back down in March. The county’s rate fell to 3.2% for March, down from 3.3% in February, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. That’s lower than the state and national rate, according to commerce figures.

With a labor force of 40,257, a 3.2% unemployment rate means 1,286 people are looking for work.

A year ago, the county unemployment rate was 5%, according to the commerce department.

And like Burke County, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw its unemployment fall again, dipping to 3.3% in March, down from 3.4% in February.

With a labor force of 172,388 workers, that leaves 5,684 people looking for work, according to commerce department figures.

The government sector saw the biggest employment gains between February and March in the local metro area, adding 200 jobs, followed by the manufacturing sector, the education and health services sector, the information sector and the mining, logging and construction sector each adding 100 jobs over the period.

There are numerous manufacturing companies in Burke County looking for workers.

Valdese Weavers has 23 openings, including for a human resources manager, quilting technician, materials clerk, inventory and warehouse staff.

Continental also has 23 openings, including for an internal auditor, material handler, quality inspectors, engineer, maintenance and mechanical assembler.

And Leviton has 19 openings, including for a production manager, maintenance technician, operators, learning and development specialists, a planner and warehouse workers.

Multiple other jobs are available in Burke in retail, food, government and health care. To search for a job, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The only sector to experience employment losses was trade, transportation and utilities, which lost 300 jobs over the month.

The state unemployment rate for March was 3.5% and the national rate was at 3.6%.

The state unemployment update for April is scheduled to be released Friday, May 20.