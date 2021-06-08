Burke jobless rate falls to 4%

What a difference a year has made when it comes to unemployment in Burke County and the state.

Burke’s jobless rate for April came in at 4%, down from 4.4% in March. It was one of 91 counties in the state that saw a rate decrease over the month, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

A 4% rate is a far cry from the same time last year when the COVID-19 pandemic had gripped the area and nation and Burke saw an unemployment rate of 15.7%. Since that time, the unemployment rate has dropped 11.7%, according to the commerce department.

A jobless rate of 4% and a workforce of 40,409, means that 1,621 people are still looking for work in Burke County.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also has seen a dramatic drop since April 2020, when unemployment in the area was 17.8%.

The metro area saw a rate of 4.2% unemployment in April, down from 4.4% in March. That means 7,339 people out of a workforce of 172,727 people are looking for work in the metro area.

And it’s not like there’s a shortage of jobs to be had in the county.