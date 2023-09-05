Unemployment in Burke County lately seems like a yo-yo, up one month and down the next.

The county’s unemployment rate fell slightly in July to 3.5%, down from 3.6% in June, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. It was 3.4% in May and 2.9% in April.

In July, Burke County had 1,456 people who were out of work, commerce department figures show.

Unemployment rates throughout the state appeared to be a yo-yo as well for July. Burke was among the 39 counties in the state that saw a decrease in its rate in July, while 27 other counties saw an increase and 34 counties saw no change, according to the commerce department.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area also saw its rate fall slightly to 3.4% in July, down from 3.5% in June.

With a labor force of 176,797, that means 6,025 people in the metro area were out of work.

During the month of July, the metro area lost 1,800 jobs in the government sector and 100 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, according to commerce figures.

But it wasn’t all bad news for the metro area. It gained 200 jobs in the manufacturing sector and 100 jobs in the professional and business services sector, the figures show.

There are still plenty of jobs available in Burke County for those looking to work, according to NCWorks.gov.

SGL Carbon in Morganton is looking for a human resources assistant, a production supervisor, a production planner, engineer, machinist and maintenance technician.

Valdese Weavers is looking to fill 17 jobs, among which are cloth grader, machine technician, machine assistant, product analyst, inspector, creeler operator and logistics assistant.

As for government work, there’s plenty of that in Burke County as well.

Burke County Government is looking to fill 22 jobs, including several processing assistant positions, an accounting manager, 911 telecommunicator, solid waste truck driver and several income maintenance positions with the Department of Social Services.

The city of Morganton is looking for maintenance workers, a senior planner, a zoning technician, electric line technician, cable television service technician, an animal control officer and a position in its water resources department.

There also are plenty of jobs in the food service industry in Burke, including at Burger King, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Ingles Market and Food Lion.

To search for jobs in Burke and surrounding counties, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state rate was 3.6% in July.

The state unemployment update for August is expected to be released Sept. 19.