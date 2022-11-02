Burke jobless rate fell in September

Burke County was one of the 99 counties in the state that saw its unemployment rate drop in September.

Burke’s jobless rate fell to 3.1%, down from 3.6% in August, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

With 40,150 people in the labor force, that means 1,244 people in Burke County are out of work.

Catawba County saw the same rate for September and Caldwell saw a 3.2% unemployment rate for the month.

All 15 metro areas in the state experienced rate decreases for September, the department of commerce said.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area saw the same percentages as Burke, falling to 3.1%, down from 3.6% in August. With 171,629 people in the metro labor force, a 3.1% rate means 5,332 are still out of a job.

Of the 15 metro areas in the state, the Asheville metro area and the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7%, followed by the Raleigh metro area at 2.8%.

Those who are actively looking for work have plenty of jobs to consider.

NCWorks.gov shows UNC Health Blue Ridge has 196 job openings with everything from doctors, nurses, registrars and certified nursing assistants to phlebotomists, schedulers and pharmacy techs.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also has 44 openings in Burke County, including at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center and Broughton Hospital.

Food service jobs are plenty in Burke as well. Ingles Market has 40 job openings that include both full- and par-time positions for various jobs.

Pizza Hut has 29 openings for both Morganton and Valdese locations including for delivery drivers, cooks, shift leaders, servers and general manager.

Multiple manufacturers in Burke have job openings such as Continental AG, Leviton Manufacturing, Vanguard Furniture Company and Valdese Weavers.

To search for jobs in Burke or surrounding counties, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state’s September unemployment rate was 3.3%.

The state unemployment update for October is scheduled to be released on Friday, Nov. 18.