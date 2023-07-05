Burke County’s unemployment rate increased in May, after dropping to its lowest point this year.

After going down to 2.9% in April, the county’s rate jumped back up to 3.4% in May, according to N.C. Department of Commerce figures. The state saw the same unemployment rate as Burke for May, the department said. The unemployment rate during the same period last year for Burke County also was 3.4%, department figures show.

With 41,463 people in the county’s labor force, a rate of 3.4% unemployment means 1,399 of those people are out of work.

Burke was one of the 95 counties in the state that saw their rates increase in May, according to the state commerce department. Five counties in the state saw their rate drop, the department said.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases in May, including the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area at 3.3%, up from 2.9% in April. The metro area has a work force of 177,019 people, meaning 5,819 of them don’t have a job.

But for those unemployed who want to work, there are jobs in Burke and the metro area available in health care, manufacturing, food service, education, government and retail.

UNC Health Blue Ridge has 142 positions available in everything from radiology and pulmonary care to doctors, nurses and certified nursing assistants.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has a combined 38 job openings at Broughton Hospital and J. Iverson Development Center, both in Morganton.

In the government sector, the city of Morganton has 19 positions and Burke County Government has 18 positions in various departments.

As for food service, local businesses hiring include Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Burger King, Buffalo Wild Wings, Fatz Café, Sonic and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

To search for available jobs in Burke County or the metro area, visit www.ncworks.gov.

The state unemployment update for June is scheduled to be released Friday, July 21.