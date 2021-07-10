Burke leads state in hepatitis A rate

COVID-19 isn’t the only virus local health leaders have had on their minds lately.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been helping local and state health departments monitor hepatitis A outbreaks since March 2017. In North Carolina, the state’s department of health and human services has been monitoring an outbreak since April 1, 2018.
And Burke County has more cases of hepatitis A per 100,000 residents than any other county in North Carolina, according to information from the state.
There were 59 cases reported in Burke from the start of the outbreak to June 9. That’s a little more than 65 cases per 100,000 residents, and is the highest rate of the virus in the state. Caldwell County came in second with 38 cases over that time frame, or a little more than 46 cases per 100,000 residents.
Of the 59 cases reported since the start of the outbreak in 2018, 32 of them were recorded from Jan. 1 to June 9 of this year, said Ashley Jarrett, a registered nurse who works in the communicable disease department of the Burke County Health Department. She said 20 of those 32 cases were related to the outbreak.
Like other outbreaks around the state, the main sources seem to be community spread amongst those experiencing homelessness, those who use drugs and men who have sex with men, said Emily Poteet, public health education specialist for the county health department.
It can be tricky to track, presenting some of the same issues COVID-19 did for health officials.
“Going out in the community and vaccinating and talking with the persons on the phone, there’s an unmeasurable amount of persons who don’t go to the doctor to get tested, to get examined,” Jarrett said
Symptoms of hepatitis A can closely resemble the typical stomach bug with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and the occasional fever. In fact, some people don’t even realize they’ve contracted something more serious unless their skin jaundices, Jarrett said.
But jaundicing doesn’t happen until a couple of weeks after someone gets infected, and some patients might never experience that symptom.
So like COVID-19, some hepatitis A patients might never get tested for the virus and could be unintentionally exposing others to the virus.
“That’s what makes hepatitis A outbreaks so alarming, is because it is kind of similar to COVID in the aspect that you carry it, and you may not know you’re carrying it and you may not know you’re spreading it to one another,” Jarrett said.
For those who do get tested, the health department and the state both are notified. Jarrett said that’s when she tries to get in contact with the infected person and their close contacts to get them vaccinated against it.
The vaccine has been around since the 1980s and has an efficacy rate around 95%, she said.
But again, like with COVID-19, health officials can run into road blocks getting the shot in arms because there is some vaccine hesitancy.
“There are a lot of people I talk to who don’t even know there is a hep A vaccine out there or available,” Jarrett said.
And with more vulnerable groups, like those experiencing homelessness, it can be difficult to keep in contact with people.
“I’ve run into a few cases recently where I am able to reach a person by phone one time, and the next time I call their phone is either off or I don’t have an address to go send mail to,” she said. “Most of the time it’s an issue getting them to come back, or to get back in touch with them. Most of the time, when I educate on hepatitis A, I want to educate multiple times, not just one time, and I want to offer the vaccine multiple times because there is that hesitancy and there’s that little barrier to get a person to come into the health department to get vaccinated.”
Plus, those experiencing homelessness may not have the same access to health care as others.
“They may not think they can go get tested or can go get checked out for it,” Poteet said.
Those who are at higher risk of contracting hepatitis A – people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men and close contacts of those individuals – can get vaccinated against the virus for free, Jarrett said.
“The state is supplying one free shot for anyone that meets the outbreak criteria … essentially with that one free hep A shot, the efficacy of it should prevent them from ever getting hep A for the remainder of their lifetime,” Jarrett said.
One of the ways the health department tries to overcome that barrier is by offering the vaccine at homeless shelters and soup kitchens.
Besides the vaccine, the easiest way people can protect themselves from contracting hepatitis A is simple and cheap, she said.
“The most basic, cheapest, best way to prevent getting hep A is to wash your hands,” Jarrett said. “That is the best way to prevent it. If you use the bathroom, wash your hands and do it well. If you are making food, wash your hands before you make food. If you are getting drugs together, wash your hands really well before you use those drugs, or wash your arms before you inject. Just simple hygiene. Hygiene is the easiest way to prevent hepatitis A.”
It spreads easily, but it can be stopped easily, too.
“It’s something that can be eradicated or stopped in its tracks very easily, but we just need to get the word out to educate people on really good hand hygiene and the vaccination,” Jarrett said. “That will make a major difference in, not only now, but in the future.”
She said she would find a way to get people vaccinated, whether it be individually or with group vaccinations. The health department also does free hepatitis A, B and C screenings for those in the at risk category.
“We have resources for hep C to have that treated if you are positive, so we can send them to affiliates that we work with … hep B, if they haven’t had their hep B vaccine yet, we can offer their hep B vaccine for free, and then the hep A vaccine for free,” Jarrett said.
She encouraged anyone with questions about hepatitis A or the vaccine to call her at 828-764-9184.
