Burke leads state in hepatitis A rate

Those who are at higher risk of contracting hepatitis A – people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness, men who have sex with men and close contacts of those individuals – can get vaccinated against the virus for free, Jarrett said.

“The state is supplying one free shot for anyone that meets the outbreak criteria … essentially with that one free hep A shot, the efficacy of it should prevent them from ever getting hep A for the remainder of their lifetime,” Jarrett said.

One of the ways the health department tries to overcome that barrier is by offering the vaccine at homeless shelters and soup kitchens.

Besides the vaccine, the easiest way people can protect themselves from contracting hepatitis A is simple and cheap, she said.

“The most basic, cheapest, best way to prevent getting hep A is to wash your hands,” Jarrett said. “That is the best way to prevent it. If you use the bathroom, wash your hands and do it well. If you are making food, wash your hands before you make food. If you are getting drugs together, wash your hands really well before you use those drugs, or wash your arms before you inject. Just simple hygiene. Hygiene is the easiest way to prevent hepatitis A.”

It spreads easily, but it can be stopped easily, too.