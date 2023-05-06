The Burke County Animal Services shelter is once again lowering its adoption fee to find new homes for its residents.

And several fundraisers are planned to help with future needs.

Animal Services, located at 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton, is running a special adoption fee of $20 through May 13, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“We are sure you will find the perfect companion for your family,” the post said. “Keep in mind, when you adopt, you are saving two lives. The life of your new adopted friend and the next animal that needs to come in for a temporary home.”

The adoption fee includes a spay/neuter, vaccinations and preventatives.

Kaitlin Settlemyre, Animal Services director, said on Friday the shelter had 18 adult dogs, 13 puppies, 26 cats and 17 kittens. She said the shelter had several of them adopted on Friday.

Burke County Animal Services also has a pet food pantry that helps people who may be financially struggling to feed their pets. The food bank helps keep owners from having to surrender a pet because of financial hardship, according to officials.

Kay Draughn, president of the Burke Animal Services Foundation, said donations of cat and dog food are needed for the pantry. She said smaller bags of food are better because it’s easier to carry, less expensive for people to donate and easier for the shelter store.

Animal Services and the Burke Animal Services Foundation, the fundraising arm of the shelter, have several events and fundraisers coming up.

Those include:

May 25 from 4-5 p.m. is Read to a Dog at the shelter, which is a Burke County Public Library program where youngsters come in and read a book to a dog at the shelter. Kay Draughn, president of Burke Animal Services Foundation, said registration for the event is requested but drop-ins are welcome. Call 828-764-9274 to register.

June 3 from 8:30-11 a.m. is Strut Your Mutt fun walk at Valdese Lakeside Park, located at 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive NE, Valdese, as a fundraiser to support the shelter. There will be adoptable dogs there if people want to check one out to take for a walk by that park, Draughn said.

Participants are asked to get sponsors for their walk to raise money for the animals at Burke County Animal Services, according to the Burke County Public Library.

Sponsorship and registration forms are available online at tinyurl.com/strutyourmutt2023, at bcpls.org, any Burke County Public Library location, or register on-site.

June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., “Raise the Woof” at Silver Fork Winery, located at 5000 Patton Road, Morganton. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and children under 18 get in for free, Draughn said.

Tickets come with a complementary glass of wine, food and goodie bag, according to event organizers.

Sponsorships of the event start at $250 and includes special recognition on Facebook, event posters, handouts and free admission, Draughn said.

All donations will go directly to the Animal Services Foundation.

Draughn said adoptable dogs will be at the event, which is a collaboration between Paws and Claws, Silver Fork Winery and Burke Animal Services Foundation.

In addition, Burke County Animal Services will hold a low-cost rabies clinic at Belle Farm on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Belle Farm is located at 3851 Kathy Road, Morganton.

For more information on any of the upcoming events or to donate food, call Burke County Animal Services at 828-764-9588.