Burke may ring in New Year with rain

“But the big thing here is what everyone keeps asking, no, there’s no winter weather expected this week for us. We were cold last week, but going into this week, the system is taking a much different shape for us.”

The key word for Foothills Action Network’s outlook for this week’s weather is “active.”

“Changes will begin on Wednesday,” said FAN weather forecaster Dan Crawley. “We’ll have some cold, dry air in place on Wednesday. Then with this next storm system we’re expecting, moisture at the mid- and upper-levels will start overriding that cold air. So, really, Wednesday could be one of those days where it’s cloudy with maybe some drizzle or mist at times, and that’s going to keep temperatures down in the 40s.

“That’s really the transition into our next storm system. Temperatures Wednesday night heading into Thursday will be steady or rising. That’s going to bring in the moisture as we head into Thursday and Friday.”

With the amount of rain Burke received last week, along with snowfall in the mountains that was significant in some areas, FAN says there is some concern surrounding additional rainfall on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“If we get 1 or 2 inches of rain, there could be some localized flooding,” Crawley said.