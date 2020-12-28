Burke may ring in New Year with rain

After heavy rain and a little snow ushered in Christmas Day for Burke County, locals may have to ring in the New Year with wet weather, too.
The National Weather Service’s forecast for the area has rain moving in on Wednesday night and lasting through New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.
The NWS forecasts a 40% chance of rain for Wednesday night, mainly after 1 a.m., when conditions will be cloudy with an overnight low temperature around 37 degrees.
Then on Thursday’s New Year’s Eve, the weather service forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and the high temperature will be near 59 degrees. That night, the forecast carries an 80% chance of rain before 3 a.m., then rain showers after 3 a.m. The low will be around 49.
When New Year’s Day arrives on Friday, the NWS forecasts an 80% chance of rain showers, mainly before 1 p.m. The high temperature will be near 65. And then Friday night, conditions finally will be mostly clear with a low around 38.
Locally based Foothills Action Network reports some storms could accompany the rain, and that no wintry activity will be present during this week’s weather as temperatures will be about average for this time of year.
“It’s going to be an active weather week coming up with a lot of storminess and rain,” said Chris White, FAN’s head meteorologist, in a weekly weather preview video for The News Herald. “It looks like the storms and the rain are going to create some problems for New Year’s Eve celebrations and New Year’s Day.
“But the big thing here is what everyone keeps asking, no, there’s no winter weather expected this week for us. We were cold last week, but going into this week, the system is taking a much different shape for us.”
The key word for Foothills Action Network’s outlook for this week’s weather is “active.”
“Changes will begin on Wednesday,” said FAN weather forecaster Dan Crawley. “We’ll have some cold, dry air in place on Wednesday. Then with this next storm system we’re expecting, moisture at the mid- and upper-levels will start overriding that cold air. So, really, Wednesday could be one of those days where it’s cloudy with maybe some drizzle or mist at times, and that’s going to keep temperatures down in the 40s.
“That’s really the transition into our next storm system. Temperatures Wednesday night heading into Thursday will be steady or rising. That’s going to bring in the moisture as we head into Thursday and Friday.”
With the amount of rain Burke received last week, along with snowfall in the mountains that was significant in some areas, FAN says there is some concern surrounding additional rainfall on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
“If we get 1 or 2 inches of rain, there could be some localized flooding,” Crawley said.
Added White: “Some of those Tennessee border counties had upwards of 6 to 8 inches of snow, the equivalent of 6/10 to 8/10 of an inch of liquid already on the ground that’s going to melt. Here locally, down in the lower elevations and even at Jonas Ridge, most of the snow has melted that fell across Burke County. Some of it didn’t even lay as you go east of (U.S.) Highway 18-64.
“But it’s already wet. It’s soaking wet out there, and the problem is when you pump in another inch to 2 inches of water on top of this this coming week, there is going to be concern that we could have some significant flash flooding.”
For the weekend, FAN projects conditions to clear up and cool back down a little bit.
The NWS forecast mostly agrees, calling for sunny skies with a high near 56 degrees on Saturday, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low around 31 on Saturday night. Then on Sunday, the NWS forecasts sunny conditions with a high near 52.
For a complete forecast from the National Weather Service, visit weather.gov. To get more information from Foothills Action Network, go to foothillsweathernetwork.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.