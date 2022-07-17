Burke men make humanitarian trip to help Ukrainians impacted by Russian invasion

Even 20 years of Marine Corps experience was not enough to prepare Jeffery Barrett for what he saw on his recent humanitarian trip to Ukraine.

“I had seen destruction in Bosnia and Iraq, but probably not on a scale such as this,” he said. “I think it’ll probably take a generation or more to rebuild.”

Although his group visited places that had not seen military action in nearly two months, evidence of the Russian invasion was still everywhere.

“You could look in abandoned vehicles and see the blood splatters in them,” Barrett said. “They had been there for weeks. There were still bags and diapers and things like that in them.”

Barrett began planning the trip in February after watching footage of the war night after night on television.

“My first thought was to take an early retirement and pick up a weapon and fight,” he told The News Herald in March. “Then it hit me, raise money, fly to Poland, rent a van and buy baby diapers, formula and baby food.”

Barrett, a teacher at East Burke Middle School, enlisted Mark Perrou of Valdese and Eric Flemming of Oceanside, Calif. to go with him. The trio raised funds and made plans for the trip throughout the spring before finally arriving in Warsaw on June 14.

Throughout the process, they stayed true to their original goal – bring as much money as possible from the U.S. to help those impacted by the fighting. As the date of the trip got closer, however, it became clear they would have to adapt the specifics of their plan to accomplish this mission.

“Before we left, we decided we were going to just look at the needs of the Ukrainian people and adjust to what they needed because it varied,” said Perrou.

In Warsaw, they were able to tour a refugee center and see the relief work already being done among the refugees in Poland.

“My plan was originally, rent a van, buy diapers,” he said. “I’m glad I didn’t do that. I think at the beginning of the war it would have been successful, but at this point in June, it wouldn’t have.”

Barrett said most of the needs on the border, especially those of families with young children, are already being met.

“The need is not so much on the border now, but in the interior,” he said.

Perrou said the group also wanted to buy as much as possible within the country to help local businesses impacted by the invasion. On June 17, the group met the driver who would help make that happen.

“We called him ‘Let’s Go Alex,’ because that’s the only English he knew,” Barrett said. “He was the type of guy we needed. If he wanted to go somewhere, he went there.”

After taking more than five hours to get across the border, the group arrived in Alex’s hometown of Rafalovfka. Barrett said the group was overwhelmed by the hospitality they were shown there.

“Hospitality for the Ukrainians is everything,” Barrett said. “Even people with nothing would invite us in for coffee or tea ... it’ll restore your faith in humanity.”

Barrett said he fell in love with the Ukrainian people during his seven days in the country.

“We met so many remarkable people who opened their homes and opened their stories to us,” he said. “I don’t know if I could have done that with everything they’ve been through ... They’re darn good people.”

Barrett talked about one man who owned a primitive machine shop in a small Ukrainian village and was using old car parts to make body armor for troops on the front lines.

Barrett also said the group’s 21-year-old interpreter, Sasha, would likely be facing combat soon as he expects to be drafted in the next few months. He has already lost two close friends in the war.

“He is a kindhearted soul in a difficult position,” Barrett said. “Many times, when we were talking to people about the tragedies that they had experienced, he would almost start to break down.”

“We’re nervous for him,” Perrou added.

According to the group, the situation on the ground varied significantly from place to place. At the refugee center in Poland, the situation felt bleak after months of up to 2,000 people living together in close quarters away from their homes and family members.

“It was dreary at the refugee camp,” Perrou said. “They had everything they needed, but what they really needed was some hope.”

In Rafalovfka, though, life went on almost as normal.

“It was pretty normal,” Barrett said. “Some of the men might be gone.”

“It wasn’t bustling, though,” Perrou said. “It probably never is, but a lot of the people there were gone.”

In other places that have seen the brunt of Russian aggression, such as Lviv, Irpin, Boucha and many of the small villages west of Kyiv, life is an eerie blend of grief, hope and camaraderie.

Barrett spoke of a small village the group visited which had sustained some of the heaviest damage.

“There was an armored unit that rolled into this town,” he said. “They just shot the hell out of the town deliberately. They burned houses … living conditions there are appalling.”

There, they met a woman named Tonya who had lost her husband during the attack.

“They were in their cellar,” Barrett said. “Her and her husband were pulled out. The Russians took her husband, broke his hands, bound his hands behind him and then they took him across the street and shot him in the back of the head.”

“Just because they could,” Perrou added.

Still, the group was amazed by the people’s resiliency and kindness in the face of suffering.

“What struck me about the whole trip was how people would just do anything to help other people. It was truly inspiring,” Perrou said.

He said even people in the places that have been hardest hit, people living in burned out houses, trying to rebuild still found ways to show generosity and share what little they did have with others.

“The people there, there’s no give in them,” Barrett said. “They’re not going to give up.”

While ground fighting in recent months has been mostly contained to Donbas, and eastern and southern Ukraine, air raid sirens and the threat of shelling is still a daily reality throughout the country.

“It is relegated mostly to the east right now, but what they do is they hit these spots,” Perrou said. “It’s a psychological thing to basically show everybody in Ukraine they can hit anybody they want to. They’re not even targeting, in a lot of cases, military. They’re just terrorizing citizens.”

All three group members are committed to continuing the effort to help the Ukrainian people and look forward to the possibility of a return trip.

“If I could go back tomorrow, I would,” Barrett said. “They are people worth fighting for.”

Barrett plans to set up a GoFundMe to help a 17-year-old Ukrainian man named Roma. Roma was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. Barrett also plans to start a campaign to purchase supplies and body armor for Sasha if he is drafted.

To donate to the group’s ongoing humanitarian mission in Ukraine, email Jeffery Barrett at jbarrett@burke.k12.nc.us.