Middle school students across Burke County received an extra boost of motivation from a special guest presenter this week.

Nationally known award-winning poet Joaquin Zihuatanejo spoke to Burke County middle schoolers this week about the impact education has had on his life. Zihuatanejo shared about his challenging life growing up in Dallas, Texas with his grandfather and becoming homeless in middle school. He shared how, despite his struggles, he worked hard in school to get out of poverty and become who he is today.

According to his website, Zihuatanejo is a poet, author, teacher and spoken word artist who has been called, “one of the most dynamic and passionate performance poets in the country.” He is the 2008 Individual World Poetry Slam Champion and the 2009 World Cup of Poetry Slam Champion.

After Zihuatanejo's presentation, a group of students took part in his workshop where they create poetry using their experiences from their lives, such as places they've visited, people they know and things they believe in. According to information provided from Burke County Public Schools, the reception from students was overwhelmingly positive and some students even asked for autographs after the presentation.

The visits were made possible by GEAR UP, a partnership with Appalachian State University. GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) is a federally funded partnership between the university and 10 Western North Carolina school districts, including Burke County Public Schools. The partnerships are designed to provide educational opportunities to middle and high school students designed to create awareness of and advance preparation for post-secondary education.