Burke County native Patti Ramseur, now of Greensboro, has been installed as the 129th president of the North Carolina Bar Association.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Friday, June 23, at the NCBA annual meeting in Wilmington.

Ramseur also will serve in 2023-24 as president of the North Carolina Bar Foundation.

The oath of office was administered by Judge Ralph Walker as her husband, Chris, looked on and their daughters, Reece and Riley, held the Bible.

“The North Carolina Bar Association is truly unique and special,” Ramseur said in her installation address. “I am thankful for all my NCBA experiences. As I look around this room, I'm reminded that there are so many attorneys and judges who I have met through the years, solely because of my involvement in the NCBA. You are my mentors and my friends.

“The individuals I've met through NCBA leadership and activities have, without a doubt, helped me become a better lawyer. They constantly remind me how blessed we are to be lawyers but also the responsibilities we have because of our positions.”

Ramseur grew up in Burke County. She graduated with honors from North Carolina State University, where she majored in applied sociology with a concentration in criminal justice, and Wake Forest University School of Law. She began her legal career as a law clerk to Judge Ralph A. Walker of the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Ramseur entered private practice in 2000, with Haynsworth Baldwin Johnson & Greaves. In 2003, she joined Smith Moore Leatherwood LLP and continued as a partner with the firm when it merged into Fox Rothschild LLP in 2018. She joined Alex Maultsby in 2020, to establish the employment law firm of Ramseur Maultsby LLP, where she focuses her practice on employment litigation and counseling.

Ramseur is a past chair of the NCBA Young Lawyers Division and the NCBA Membership Value Task Force, and past co-chair of the NCBA Leadership Academy. She served on the NCBA Board of Governors and NCBF Board of Directors in 2014-17, and most recently served as chair of the Audit & Finance Committee of both organizations.