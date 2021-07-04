Burke nonprofit receives 222 acres in Rutherford Co.

Conservation has always been the Camerons’ ideal outcome for their property, so reaching out to Foothills Conservancy was the next step.

“For us, it seemed logical to give our land to the conservancy,” David said. “We’ve known about the organization for a long time. Rob has been good friends with Land Protection Director Tom Kenney for many years. We are really thrilled with the way this has all worked out.”

Kenney reflected on the conservation project: “Foothills Conservancy greatly appreciates these generous property donations from David, Martha and Rob. It is a tremendous legacy that they will make by the permanent conservation of their ecologically significant lands.”

The property includes several unique features and rare plants. One of the most significant features is a balanced rock about the size of a van. The Camerons’ historical account of the property notes that the rock came down from Harris Mountain during the Great Flood of 1916 and landed on a smaller rock, where it still sits today.

According to David, the feature was a tourist attraction after the flood.