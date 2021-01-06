Burke now in winter storm watch

David Uchiyama, communications officer for NCDOT, said that Burke County was set to start brining roads Thursday in preparation for the snow storm.

“All of this brine will help melt snow when it starts falling which will benefit our crews when it comes to clearing,” Uchiyama said. “They will begin clearing as soon as the first snow flake falls and they will continue working until it is all clear, until the roads are all clear.”

Michael Chapman, the city of Morganton’s new director of public works, said the city is keeping an eye on the situation.

“We’re just trying to get a plan in place,” Chapman said. “Hope for the best, plan for the worst.”

Wednesday afternoon, he said there would be staff putting down salt and sand on problem areas across the city, and that they would continue those efforts as people come in on their normal shifts.

“We’re going to have some people on standby and they will be here running the streets and treating those problem areas,” Chapman said.

Chapman, who has worked for the city for about nine years, officially started his new position as the director of public works Friday, and what better way to welcome him to the position than a snow storm.

“I knew it was coming, I just didn’t know it was coming this quick,” Chapman said.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

