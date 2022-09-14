Burke on the hunt for new manager

Burke County commissioners have taken the next step to advertise for a new county manager.

And a proposed timeline says the plan would be to announce who the new manager is by mid-November.

Burke County Manager Bryan Steen will retire at the end of the year.

Neil Emory, outreach associate for North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, gave the Burke County Board of Commissioners last week some direction on how the process of its search for a new manager could play out. The help to search for a county manager is part of Burke County’s membership with NCACC, officials have said.

The job has been posted on the county’s website as well as the NCACC and with the International City/County Management Association.

The job ad says the county manager leads a team of two deputy managers to carry out goals, objectives and policies established by the Board of Commissioners. The position recommends and administers an annual budget, oversees 844 employees, and holds executive-level responsibility for day-to-day management of the organization, the ad says.

“The ideal candidate will have significant and successful local government experience and a demonstrated passion for public service that supports the vision and values of Burke County,” it says.

The job description says, in part, that Burke is looking for an innovative solutions-oriented professional with integrity, high moral standards, respect, professional demeanor and transparency.

It also requires the manager to live in the county within a reasonable timeframe after getting the job.

The job requires a master’s degree in public or business administration with extensive experience in governmental management as a manager, deputy manager or assistant manager in a county or city government. The job description says any combination of comparable education, training and experience with the required skills and knowledge to perform the duties would be considered.

The county job posting says pay is commensurate with experience but doesn’t list a pay range.

As for a timeline for choosing a new manager, the job positing will run with a deadline of Sept. 30.

After Sept. 30, board members will each go through the resumes to make their own judgment and then come together on Oct. 18 as a full board to narrow down the number of candidates, Emory said. He said typically boards narrow down the search to between three to five candidates. The board would set aside a number of days to interview those candidates, with a second round of interviews between Nov. 1-4, Emory said.

Negotiations and an offer would be made in early November, with an announcement made in mid-November, Emory said. That would allow the new manager to work a proper notice at their previous job, he said.

Emory told commissioners he has already received calls from people interested in the job.