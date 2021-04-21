Burke Recovery hosting medicine drops this week

Burke County has been riddled with opioid problems for years, but Burke Recovery is hoping to keep at least some of the dangerous drugs off the streets and out of dealers’ hands.
The organization is holding medicine drops throughout the week leading up to Saturday, which is the Drug Enforcement Agency’s national drug take back day.
Brandi Greer, drug-free communities program coordinator, spoke to The News Herald at the first event of the week Monday afternoon at the Burke County Chamber of Commerce.
“This is the OMD, which is Operation Medicine Drop,” Greer said. “This is a North Carolina event, we also have Safe Kids of North Carolina out here, and this is to encourage folks to get rid of their unwanted, unused and expired medications.”
Turning in drugs to be destroyed keeps them from falling into the hands of a loved one who could become addicted, or even a drug dealer.
“We run into a lot of people who say ‘oh, my husband passed from cancer or my elderly parents have passed away or grandparents, we had somebody break in the house and steal medications,’ and we don’t want those kinds of things to happen,” Greer said. “If they’ll bring them here and dispose of them properly, we have them removed by the SBI and they’re incinerated and nobody has to worry about that, they’re taken care of safely, and there’s no chance of somebody getting hurt trying to transport those, or any legal issues with that.”
The East Burke County Senior Center will be hosting another medicine drop Thursday at its Earth Day event.
On Saturday, Burke Recovery will be at Western Piedmont Community College collecting medications from 9 a.m. to noon, then from 1-4 p.m. the group will be at Crazzy’s House of Tattoos collecting medications.
And for those who can’t make it to any of the events this week to get rid of their unwanted medications, there are seven drop boxes throughout the county to get rid of them.
“We’re talking about millions and millions of pills [collected] since those drop boxes have been put out,” Greer said. “Those are millions and millions of pills that our children are not getting, that our pets are not getting, that people’s homes are not being broken into for, that people are not overdosing on. It’s a big deal.”
Sheriff Steve Whisenant was at the event and spoke to the newspaper about the prevalence of drugs in the county.
“We’ve just seen a dramatic increase in the past couple months, really,” Whisenant said.
There even seems to be a new drug on the street, or at least new to Burke County, that is causing people’s body temperature to increase rapidly and lead them to take their clothes off when they overdose.
The work that Burke Recovery does in the county is crucial, Whisenant said.
“We really appreciate the opportunity to work with Burke Recovery and the Commissioner (of Insurance) for coming up today and doing all we can with the take back events,” Whisenant said. “I do know that when we put the dropboxes, that really helped us.”
Whisenant said his office has collected 258,044 pills since his office started holding take back events in 2010, and 3,619 pounds of unwanted medications since a drop box was put in the sheriff's office lobby in 2014.
Mike Causey, North Carolina’s commissioner of insurance, also dropped by the event Monday morning.
“Operation Medicine Drop started under the department of insurance in 2010 and its part of our Safe Kids North Carolina program,” Causey said. “Since that time, we’ve partnered with law enforcement agencies, all the sheriff’s departments, the department of public safety, the federal drug enforcement program and we’ve partnered with groups like riverkeepers because we want to keep these things out of the rivers and streams.”
More than 232 million pills have been collected across the state since the program’s inception in 2010, he said.
“The opioid crisis is real,” Causey said. “This program has made a difference, because a few years ago, five people a day were dying from drug overdoses in North Carolina. It’s still four people a day, which is way too high, but it’s gradually, slowly coming down because of the public awareness and almost everybody has some sort of prescription drugs in their medicine cabinets or stuck away in drawers at their house, and we just ask that people doing spring cleaning, now’s a good time to clean out those medicine cabinets and clean out your doors and cabinets and get rid of those old prescriptions.”
Burke Recovery also was distributing lockboxes, lock bags and other devices to help keep medications safe.
Leigh Metcalf, K.B. Reynolds community programming coordinator, spoke about some of the materials Burke Recovery has to distribute.
“We also have lockboxes, we have lock bags which will safely contain your prescription medications so animals, children or anybody can’t get in,” Metcalf said. “These are very hard to get into. We’ve actually tried to get into them with scissors and knives and stuff like that, it’s made out of kind of like a parachute material, our bags are.”
Disposal kits, where someone adds warm water and their expired or unwanted prescription medicines to a bottle to dispose of them, also are available, along with bottles with timers that help those who can forget whether they’ve taken their medication stay on track.
Nick Ellis, drug-free communities youth specialist, said the group also is handing out Narcan, something he said is good to have on hand if you know anyone struggling with an opioid addiction.
“One of the best things we have here actually is the Narcan,” Ellis said. “Which as many of you guys know is the life-saving medicine that is used for anyone that is going through an opioid overdose, so we’re giving it away free of charge.”
Bottle locks also are available for liquor or wine bottles, and cabinet locks to help keep liquor cabinets locked up and keep alcohol out of kids’ hands.
All of these items are available at any time by contacting Burke Recovery at 828-433-1221.
