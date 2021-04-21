Burke Recovery hosting medicine drops this week

“We really appreciate the opportunity to work with Burke Recovery and the Commissioner (of Insurance) for coming up today and doing all we can with the take back events,” Whisenant said. “I do know that when we put the dropboxes, that really helped us.”

Whisenant said his office has collected 258,044 pills since his office started holding take back events in 2010, and 3,619 pounds of unwanted medications since a drop box was put in the sheriff's office lobby in 2014.

Mike Causey, North Carolina’s commissioner of insurance, also dropped by the event Monday morning.

“Operation Medicine Drop started under the department of insurance in 2010 and its part of our Safe Kids North Carolina program,” Causey said. “Since that time, we’ve partnered with law enforcement agencies, all the sheriff’s departments, the department of public safety, the federal drug enforcement program and we’ve partnered with groups like riverkeepers because we want to keep these things out of the rivers and streams.”

More than 232 million pills have been collected across the state since the program’s inception in 2010, he said.