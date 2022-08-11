Burke remains at high COVID-19 transmission rate

Burke County remains a high transmission area for COVID-19 and people should wear masks indoors in public.

They also should wear masks on public transportation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chae Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, said the county has approximately 119 active cases of the virus, with the cumulative number of cases at 28,288 since the pandemic started in March 2020.

That means the county has added at least 391 cases of the virus since July 29, when the cumulative cases were at 27,897 cases.

The dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. now is the BA.5 variant.

Moore said the county has seen an increase in cases but with more people taking home tests and not reporting positive cases, the number of active cases now is not that accurate.

Moore said the county is still holding at 359 deaths and UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had nine COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with two of them in the intensive care unit. The hospital reported it had 69 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.

The CDC shows that Burke, as well as its neighboring counties Caldwell, Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Cleveland and Rutherford, has high virus transmission rates. McDowell County is at a medium level of transmission, while Avery County is at a low rate of transmission, the CDC shows.

While people in high transmission counties should wear masks indoors in public, those who are at risk of becoming very sick should ask their health care provider about eligibility for available treatments, the CDC says.

People who have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested five days after exposure or if symptoms develop, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. It says those who test positive should stay away from others and follow the CDC's isolation guidelines. They also should seek medical care immediately if they have trouble breathing or experience other warning signs, the department says.

The department says treatments for the virus are available and can lower the risk of hospitalization or death. But, it said, treatments must be given as soon as you feel sick and can only be prescribed by a medical professional.

As the area moves into the flu season, Moore said people should take additional precautions with washing hands and staying home if you don’t feel well.