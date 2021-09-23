Burke reports 166 new COVID-19 cases

There have been 166 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke County since Tuesday, and 94 of those cases have been reported since Wednesday.

The new cases brought the total number of cases in the county up to 14,723, according to a Thursday media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. There are 1,230 active cases, and the county is reporting a 9.3% positivity rate.

Children and teens accounted for 29 of the new cases reported since Wednesday, the health department said, with 27 cases reported in 20-39-year-olds and 22 new cases in 50-69-year-olds.

At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Thursday, there were 39 people hospitalized and all but four of them were unvaccinated, the hospital said on its COVID-19 dashboard. All 13 of the people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and all six of the COVID-19 patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.

Another 231 people are seeking treatment for COVID-19 through Carolinas HealthCare’s virtual hospital, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Burke County has now reported 229 deaths related to or associated with the virus. Fourteen of those deaths were reported by the county health department Tuesday.