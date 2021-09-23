Burke reports 166 new COVID-19 cases

There have been 166 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke County since Tuesday, and 94 of those cases have been reported since Wednesday.
The new cases brought the total number of cases in the county up to 14,723, according to a Thursday media briefing from the Burke County Health Department. There are 1,230 active cases, and the county is reporting a 9.3% positivity rate.
Children and teens accounted for 29 of the new cases reported since Wednesday, the health department said, with 27 cases reported in 20-39-year-olds and 22 new cases in 50-69-year-olds.
At Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge on Thursday, there were 39 people hospitalized and all but four of them were unvaccinated, the hospital said on its COVID-19 dashboard. All 13 of the people in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and all six of the COVID-19 patients on ventilators were unvaccinated.
Another 231 people are seeking treatment for COVID-19 through Carolinas HealthCare’s virtual hospital, according to the hospital’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Burke County has now reported 229 deaths related to or associated with the virus. Fourteen of those deaths were reported by the county health department Tuesday.
Death certificates showed some of the people who have died from COVID-19 between Sept. 9-16 included:
- A 22-year-old who battled the virus for about 10 days.
- A 55-year-old woman who worked at an auto carpet business.
- A 64-year-old woman who worked at a correctional facility.
- A 71-year-old real estate magazine publisher.
- A 69-year-old storage facility owner.
- A 63-year-old homemaker.
- A 59-year-old homemaker.
- A 44-year-old electrical technician specialist.
- A 68-year-old nutritionist.
- A 74-year-old who worked as a truck driver.
- An 83-year-old who worked as an inspector for an electrical device manufacturing company.
The state marked an unfortunate milestone Thursday when it surpassed 16,000 deaths caused by or related to COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 16,012 total deaths across the state since the start of the pandemic, with 5,953 new cases reported and a daily percent positive rate of 9.1%.
There were 3,231 people hospitalized with the virus Thursday, the release said.
The state’s list of outbreaks and clusters at schools, daycares and congregate living facilities was updated Tuesday, but there were no new outbreaks reported on the list in Burke County.
The following outbreaks remain ongoing, according to NCDHHS:
- Giggles N Grins still reported six cases in staff members, but no cases in children.
- Circle of Friends Daycare in Rutherford College still had two staff members and three children were reportedly infected with the virus.
- Patton High School has a cluster with six students infected.
- Salem Elementary School has a cluster with five students infected.
- East Burke High School has a cluster with eight students and a staff member infected.
- Grace Ridge still has one staff member infected and five residents infected with the virus.
- Cambridge House in Hildebran still has one staff member infected with 10 residents infected.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton still reported six total cases, with two cases in residents and four staff members infected, up from two cases in residents and three cases in staff members last week.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College still has a total of 17 cases, with six cases in staff members and 11 cases in residents, NCDHHS reported.
- J. Iverson Riddle Development Center in Morganton remains at 10 cases in staff members but no cases among residents so far.
Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as the pandemic continues.
The county health department is administering third doses of the vaccine for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, it said in the Thursday media briefing.
Third doses of the vaccines are different from booster shots for it. Third doses are meant only for those who are immunocompromised who may not have gained as much immunity from COVID-19 vaccines as those without health factors that suppress their immune systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines immunocompromised people as those who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency because of DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome and other similar disorders or diseases.
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune system.
Booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine were approved Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration for those who are 65-years-old and older, those between 18-64 years old who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, and those between 18-64 years old who work or live in areas where they may be frequently exposed to COVID-19 that would put them at high-risk of complications of COVID-19.
The health department said Thursday that it must wait on new standing orders from the state before it can begin to administer booster shots. It said it will provide an update when it can provide booster shots.
The health department also is helping the homebound get vaccinated. Call the department at 828-764-9150 and dial 0 to speak with an operator with questions about COVID-19 or getting vaccinated.
