Burke reports 17 deaths in 1 day

Seventeen COVID-19 related deaths in Burke County were reported Wednesday.

Twelve of the people who died, who ranged in ages from their 40s to their 80s, had been hospitalized before they died, the Burke County Health Department said Wednesday in a press release. All of them died from COVID-19 related complications.

All of the deaths have been reported since the start of September, and there have been instances where multiple people died in one day because of COVID-19, said Chae Moore, public information officer for the county health department. The deaths brought the total number of Burke County residents who have died from the virus up to 215.

“To the loved ones of these seventeen individuals, my condolences go out to you,” said Burke County Health Director Danny Scalise. “As case numbers continue to rise, it is important to get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Residents may take any one of the three safe and effective vaccines that are available to help prevent any further spikes of the virus within our community. Please stay at home when sick with any COVID like symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”