Burke reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Burke County grew again Friday.
Burke County reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing its total up to 2,637 from 2,618 on Thursday, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.
According to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which typically is updated late each evening, 2,193 cases had recovered with 12 people hospitalized with the virus.
The dashboard will not be updated every evening this weekend, according to the media briefing. It will be completely updated again Monday evening.
Local health officials continue to urge the public to stay home when they are sick.
In an all capital letter message that has been in recent media briefings, the county health department urged residents to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, and ultimately to keep the state on track with reopening.
“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
It takes about two days to get test results back, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Across the state, cases of COVID-19 continued to climb.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 227,431 total cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 3,747 deaths and 1,065 people in the hospital.
State and local health officials still encourage residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
