Burke reports 2 deaths, 24 new COVID-19 cases

One victim was in their 70s and died from COVID-19 at home, and the other was in their 80s and died from COVID-19-related complications in the hospital, according to a release from the health department. Their deaths marked the 78th and 79th death related to COVID-19 in Burke County since the start of the pandemic.

“Our hearts are heavy to report two additional deaths. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in the release. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”