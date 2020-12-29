Burke reports 2 deaths, 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Burke County Health Department reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
One victim was in their 70s and died from COVID-19 at home, and the other was in their 80s and died from COVID-19-related complications in the hospital, according to a release from the health department. Their deaths marked the 78th and 79th death related to COVID-19 in Burke County since the start of the pandemic.
No other information about the cases was released to protect the family’s privacy.
“Our hearts are heavy to report two additional deaths. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod in the release. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The county also reported an additional 24 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 5,909, according to a media briefing from the county.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that there were 6,069 cases of COVID-19 in the county Tuesday.
The News Herald has asked the county health department the reason for the discrepancy between local and state numbers, and the department said they are looking into the issue.
The county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily media briefings, still showed Monday’s total number of cases at 5,885, reported 976 active cases with 22 hospitalizations.
Cases also rose across the state on Tuesday, with an additional 3,563 cases reported statewide. That brought the total number of cases in North Carolina up to 524,279 cases.
There were 3,377 people hospitalized statewide, and 6,574 deaths have been reported across the state. The daily percent positive rate was 13.5%.
As the New Year’s holiday nears, health officials continue to warn against gatherings with people outside of your immediate household.
If gatherings do happen, they should be small, and adhere to gathering requirements of no more than 10 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with 6 feet of distance between each other.
People also should get tested one to three days before traveling.
In Burke County, the health department will not be conducting any COVID-19 testing until Jan. 4 since the state labs and the reference lab used for COVID-19 testing all will be closed for some time for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The department will continue to receive reports from other labs, provide media briefings and complete contact tracing throughout the holiday period.
Those who need to get tested for COVID-19 should call ahead to testing sites to make sure they are open and able to take COVID-19 tests due to holiday office, pharmacy and lab closures. A full list of testing sites can be found at https://bit.ly/3mPEtbK.
Even if someone tests negative for COVID-19, they still should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor themselves for symptoms.
Keep in mind that face coverings are mandatory anytime you are gathering indoors with people who do not live with you, per an order from Gov. Roy Cooper.
For more information on gathering and traveling during the holidays, visit https://bit.ly/34qg1ap.
The modified stay-at-home order also requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses, personal care businesses and most retail stores must close by 10 p.m., and all onsite alcohol consumption sales have to end by 9 p.m.
For questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.
