Burke reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County’s number of COVID-19 cases grew by 47 from Friday to Monday, according to a pair of media briefings released by the county’s health department.

After Friday’s media briefing reported 2,930 cases, a rare Sunday briefing added 23 to that number with 2,953 cases and Monday’s regular release showed an additional rise of 24 cases, putting Burke County at 2,977 total cases as the pandemic continues to affect the area more than seven months after the county’s first confirmed case on March 24.

“We need individuals that are sick with anything to please stay at home until you are well,” the briefing read. “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.

“Those who are sick staying at home plus everyone wearing face coverings and washing your hands often will slow the spread of this infection within our community. We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick.”