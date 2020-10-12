Burke reports 50th death from COVID-19, adds 25 cases

Burke County reported another death from COVID-19 on Monday.
The person, who was in their 90s and hospitalized, died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department. The death marks the county's 50th stemming from the virus.
The Health Department reported 2,686 total cases, up by 25 cases since its last media briefing Saturday.
According to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 2,231 people had recovered from the virus, with nine people in the hospital.
Local health officials continue to urge the public to stay home when they are sick.
In an all capital letter message that has been in recent media briefings, the Health Department urged residents to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, and ultimately to keep the state on track with reopening.
“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason,” the message says.
It takes about two days to get test results back, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state also reported new COVID-19 cases.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 232,747 total cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 3,773 deaths and 1,109 people in the hospital.
Prison program
The state’s prisons have implemented a staff testing pilot project at three sites to improve staff health and safety and reduce potential spread of the coronavirus at the prisons.
Scotland Correctional, Greene Correctional and Dan River Prison Work Farm were the prisons that started the project. Scotland is a single-cell housing facility, Dan River is a dormitory-style facility and Greene has a COVID-vulnerable population with pre-existing medical conditions, according to a release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. All of the facilities have COVID-19 outbreaks.
Staff members will self-administer an intranasal swab test from LabCorp. If a staffer tests positive, he or she must remain off the job until the standards that presume recovery are met.
Local health departments will be notified about any positive cases to investigate outbreaks, the release said.
State and local health officials still encourage residents to follow the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
