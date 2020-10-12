Burke reports 50th death from COVID-19, adds 25 cases

Burke County reported another death from COVID-19 on Monday.

The person, who was in their 90s and hospitalized, died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department. The death marks the county's 50th stemming from the virus.

The Health Department reported 2,686 total cases, up by 25 cases since its last media briefing Saturday.

According to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 2,231 people had recovered from the virus, with nine people in the hospital.

Local health officials continue to urge the public to stay home when they are sick.

In an all capital letter message that has been in recent media briefings, the Health Department urged residents to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, and ultimately to keep the state on track with reopening.

“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason,” the message says.