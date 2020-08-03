Burke reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County added nearly 60 new cases of COVID-19 to its total Monday.

Fifty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 brought the county's total to 1,672, up from 1,615 when new cases were last reported Friday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.

"This jump in numbers looks large because there hasn't been a briefing since Friday, July 31," the release from the county said.

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, which hadn't been updated since Sunday evening by press time Monday, there were 10 people hospitalized in the county with the virus. The county has reported 28 deaths associated with the virus.

Data on the dashboard said the county had tested 15,409 people for the virus.

Out of the 1,637 cases listed on the dashboard, 1,250 cases have recovered.

Numbers across the state still are on the rise, but there might be a silver lining in some of the data.

There were 1,313 new cases reported statewide Monday, but that's down from the 1,341 new cases reported Sunday and the 1,730 new cases reported Saturday, according to data published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The seven-day rolling average also seems to be trending slightly downward on the state’s website.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, state health and human services secretary, addressed how wearing masks has helped bring those numbers down in a video on the North Carolina Channel on YouTube.

“We went to the face covering requirement right at the end of June, and we know that it takes about two to three weeks to start to see the impact in our numbers. So two to three weeks in, so mid-July, we started to see the start of this stabilization,” Cohen said in the video. “So by the end of July, we actually can say, ‘yeah, we see some of that glimmer of hope there.’ I definitely tie it directly back to us pausing our reopenings, us doing the face covering statewide requirement.”