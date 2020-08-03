Burke reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County added nearly 60 new cases of COVID-19 to its total Monday.
Fifty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 brought the county's total to 1,672, up from 1,615 when new cases were last reported Friday, according to information from the Burke County Health Department.
"This jump in numbers looks large because there hasn't been a briefing since Friday, July 31," the release from the county said.
According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, which hadn't been updated since Sunday evening by press time Monday, there were 10 people hospitalized in the county with the virus. The county has reported 28 deaths associated with the virus.
Data on the dashboard said the county had tested 15,409 people for the virus.
Out of the 1,637 cases listed on the dashboard, 1,250 cases have recovered.
Numbers across the state still are on the rise, but there might be a silver lining in some of the data.
There were 1,313 new cases reported statewide Monday, but that's down from the 1,341 new cases reported Sunday and the 1,730 new cases reported Saturday, according to data published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The seven-day rolling average also seems to be trending slightly downward on the state’s website.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, state health and human services secretary, addressed how wearing masks has helped bring those numbers down in a video on the North Carolina Channel on YouTube.
“We went to the face covering requirement right at the end of June, and we know that it takes about two to three weeks to start to see the impact in our numbers. So two to three weeks in, so mid-July, we started to see the start of this stabilization,” Cohen said in the video. “So by the end of July, we actually can say, ‘yeah, we see some of that glimmer of hope there.’ I definitely tie it directly back to us pausing our reopenings, us doing the face covering statewide requirement.”
That glimmer of hope didn’t stop with the drop in new cases reported.
Of the state’s 126,532 laboratory-confirmed cases, 105,093 were presumed to have recovered, the Department of Health and Human Services said Monday.
State health officials still encourage following the three Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet away from other people and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
Symptoms of the virus include congestion or runny nose, cough, fever, chills, headache, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Those who need to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing should call 828-764-9150. Anyone with additional questions about the virus is asked to call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
