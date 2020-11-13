Burke reports 66 new cases of COVID-19

Other outbreaks continue to be reported at:

• College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College again reported a total of 113 cases, with 73 residents and 40 staff members. The facility has had a total of 12 residents die from the virus.

• The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has had one resident die from the virus and a reported total of four cases of the virus, with one resident and three staff members infected.

• Cambridge House in Hildebran reported a total of five cases, infecting one staff member and four residents.

• J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has had a total of 42 cases, with 10 residents and 32 staff members who have been infected.

Across the state, cases of COVID-19 went up to 305,233 with 1,423 hospitalizations and 4,729 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The daily percent positive rate went up to 8 percent, up from 7.9 percent Thursday.

Officials continue to emphasize the important of following gathering restrictions, which have dropped to a limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings, as the holidays draw near.