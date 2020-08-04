Burke reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Burke County’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose by eight Tuesday.

The new cases brought the county’s total number of cases up to 1,680, according to a media briefing from the Burke County Health Department.

The county’s online dashboard, which was reporting 1,675 cases by press time Tuesday, said there were 11 residents hospitalized with the virus.

So far, 1,258 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county, the website said.

Numbers across the state also continue to rise.

North Carolina reported 1,629 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to information from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s 316 more new cases than were reported Monday, data from NCDHHS showed.

The state has completed 1.85 million tests for the virus.

Health officials continue to encourage residents to follow the three Ws: Wear a face covering, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, the media briefing said.

Anyone looking to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing should call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

