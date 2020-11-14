Burke reports 90 COVID-19 cases in two days

Burke County added more than 90 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday.
Burke County added 66 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 3,475. On Saturday, the county added another 26 cases, drawing the total up to 3,501, according to media briefings from the county health department.
Rebecca McLeod, director of the health department, said the cases did not stem from a specific event but rather a combination of community spread and family gatherings and Halloween parties.
The number of active cases in the county, which had dropped a bit Thursday, shot up to 521 cases Friday, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard. Saturday, the number of active cases went up to 547.
There were 2,888 recoveries reported with 12 people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19, according to the county dashboard on Saturday.
The dashboard lags behind daily media briefings.
Despite the new cases of COVID-19, Burke County’s long term and congregate living facilities held steady.
The state continues to report that Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 68 cases of the virus, infecting 46 residents and 22 staff members with 12 residents dying from the virus.
However, the facility’s website said it has had 60 residents and 32 staff members infected with the virus since May 1. The site, which was updated Friday, said there were no current cases at the facility.
Other outbreaks continue to be reported at:
• College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College again reported a total of 113 cases, with 73 residents and 40 staff members. The facility has had a total of 12 residents die from the virus.
• The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has had one resident die from the virus and a reported total of four cases of the virus, with one resident and three staff members infected.
• Cambridge House in Hildebran reported a total of five cases, infecting one staff member and four residents.
• J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has had a total of 42 cases, with 10 residents and 32 staff members who have been infected.
Across the state, cases of COVID-19 went up to 309,118 with 1,425 hospitalizations and 4,756 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The daily percent positive rate was 7.9 percent.
Officials continue to emphasize the importance of following gathering restrictions, which have dropped to a limit of 10 people for indoor gatherings, as the holidays draw near.
State health officials have advised anyone who plans to travel or gather for Thanksgiving to have a screening COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time, according to guidance released earlier this week from NCDHHS. A screening test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet have symptoms, but the tests can miss some infections.
Screening tests are available at state-funded community testing events. People should call ahead to other testing sites to see if they offer screening tests at their locations. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
Gathering in large groups in the traditional Black Friday shopping tradition is ill advised, the NCDHHS guidance said.
According to the release, any large gathering of people poses an increased risk for spreading COVID-19. People at high risk for COVID-19 complications should limit in-person shopping. People who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19-like symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 should not shop in person until their isolation or quarantine period is over.
Individuals who do shop in person should follow the three Ws of wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet away from others and washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, and remember stores are limited to 50 percent capacity, the release said.
Knowing there are some who won’t follow the gathering restrictions, the county has issued a plea to citizens in its recent media briefings.
“If you are going to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations, please make sure that people wear their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than 6 feet away from others,” said the county’s media briefing Tuesday.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
