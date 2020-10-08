Burke reports another death, breaks 2,600 cases of COVID-19

Another person has died after contracting COVID-19.

A person in their 70s who was not hospitalized died from underlying medical conditions, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department. Their death was listed as COVID-19-associated.

It marked the 49th death in the county associated with or related to COVID-19.

The county also saw nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 added to its total Thursday.

The 39 new cases brought the county’s total up to 2,618 cases, according to a media briefing from the Health Department. That’s up from 2,579 cases Wednesday.

At least 2,177 cases in the county have recovered, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard that is updated late every evening. There were 11 people hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials continue emphasizing the importance of staying at home when sick, especially after the state entered Phase 3 of reopening last week.

The county has issued the following statement in all capital letters in recent media briefings: