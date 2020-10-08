Burke reports another death, breaks 2,600 cases of COVID-19

Another person has died after contracting COVID-19.
A person in their 70s who was not hospitalized died from underlying medical conditions, according to a release from the Burke County Health Department. Their death was listed as COVID-19-associated.
It marked the 49th death in the county associated with or related to COVID-19.
The county also saw nearly 40 new cases of COVID-19 added to its total Thursday.
The 39 new cases brought the county’s total up to 2,618 cases, according to a media briefing from the Health Department. That’s up from 2,579 cases Wednesday.
At least 2,177 cases in the county have recovered, according to the county’s online COVID-19 dashboard that is updated late every evening. There were 11 people hospitalized with the virus.
Health officials continue emphasizing the importance of staying at home when sick, especially after the state entered Phase 3 of reopening last week.
The county has issued the following statement in all capital letters in recent media briefings:
“It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
It takes about two days to get test results back, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Across the state, cases of COVID-19 also continued to rise. A total of 225,397 cases were reported Thursday, with 1,051 people hospitalized and 3,722 people dead from the virus.
The three W's still are the main message state health officials have urged residents to heed: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
